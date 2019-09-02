Aarons heads out on loan to Wycombe

Rolando Aarons had made the temporary switch to Wycombe Wanderers as he goes in search of first-team football.

The winger failed to make Steve Bruce's 25-man Premier League squad and had no choice but to go out on loan.

It will be Aarons' third loan spell in the last 12 months having spent time at Slovan Liberec and Sheffield Wednesday.

The loan is only a half-season loan with the deal expiring on January 13.

Desperate for first-team football

Aarons was hopeful of a fresh start when Bruce was appointed Head Coach in the summer.

Despite being signed on loan by Bruce at Wednesday he failed to make a good enough impression during pre-season.

Aarons made a name from himself at Newcastle United when he burst on the scene in 2014 during a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.

However, he has since slipped down the pecking order after a number of injuries kept him out the first-team picture.

The 23-year old will be hoping for regular first-team action in League One to hopefully prove himself and potentially get a move away permanently.

Happy to have Aarons

Gareth Ainsworth was more than happy to add the winger to his squad on Deadline Day.

He said: "Wycombe Wanderers has been a great platform for many young loan players down the years – something we’re extremely proud of – and I’ve got no doubt that Rolando can prove what a talented player he is during his time with us.

"I’d like to thank Newcastle for trusting us with one of their young stars and now we’re looking forward to seeing him in action, starting with this Saturday’s big game against Lincoln.

"Rolando will complement our style with his pace and ability to run at players and create chances for himself and others."