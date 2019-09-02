Lazaar makes a temporary return to Italy

Newcastle United have managed to trim their wage bill offloading Achraaf Lazaar to Serie B.

Lazaar has joined Cosenza until June 30 allowing the Moroccan a chance to get some game time under his belt.

The Moroccan international was hoping for a fresh start under Steve Bruce after impressing under the Head Coach at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

However, Lazaar did not make a big enough impression in pre-season as well as the Magpies signing Jetro Willems to add more competition at left-back.

A chance to impress

After failing to make the Magpies' 25-man squad for the Premier League for the second season in a row it seems like the end for Lazaar on Tyneside.

The full-back will be hoping to put in positive performances to showcase his talent to make a move permanent in the summer.

Since making the move to Newcastle he has only featured four times in the league and had two loan spells making a combined total of 13 appearances.

He has struggled to keep himself fit since leaving Palermo in 2016 picking up numerous injuries as well as falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez.

Last chance

Lazaar still has two years left to run on his contract on Tyneside so is likely to be Newcastle's last chance to cash in on the full-back before he enters the final year of his contract.

He has had two loan spells in the last two seasons, the first one was in Italy with Benevento for the first half of the season before it was cut short in January.

His second spell was under current Newcastle Head Coach Bruce at Wednesday when himself and Rolando Aarons joined the Owls on Deadline Day last January.

Lazaar only managed four appearances for the Owls before picking up an injury during his first start for the club.