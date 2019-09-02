Newcastle United loan watch: One stand out performance as many struggle

Newcastle United's loan players had featured in nearly every game for their respective clubs while making a positive impact.

However, it was a difficult week for a lot of the Magpies' youngsters this week which you could read about below.

Freddie Woodman

Once again it was a stand out performance from Woodman as he kept back-to-back clean sheets as Swansea City snatched all three points away to Leeds United.

The Swans secured a 1-0 win at Elland Road with Woodman making a number of good saves to ensure his clean sheet and was a presence all afternoon.

The youngster claimed a number of crosses and was vocal organising his defence which comes after Gareth Southgate talked up Woodman during his press conference after naming the latest England squad.

Woodman will be hoping a full season playing regular football will allow him to break into the England under 21 squad and maybe the first-team.

Kelland Watts

After keeping two clean sheets since joining Stevenage it was a game to forget for Watts.

The centre-back gave away a penalty in the 85th minute which allowed Macclesfield Town to equalise and claim a point.

It was a clumsy challenge by Watts as his man was heading away from and barged him over.

Watts is a young player and the Magpies will be looking to see how he bounces back from his first set back.

Jacob Murphy

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to QPR as their poor run of form continues and it got worse for Murphy this weekend.

Since joining the Owls this was Murphy's first game where he did not start the game and was brought on as a 75th-minute substitute.

After starting brightly for Wednesday he has not kept up that level of performance and his last two outings have not gone down well in Sheffield.

Wednesday fans and Murphy himself will be hoping he can find some good form to help them out of the rut they are in and get some wins on the board.

Dan Barlaser

Barlaser was hooked off at half-time as Rotherham United went on to draw 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers as they conceded a 95th-minute equaliser.

The Turkish youngster did not reappear for the second-half with the Millers being held 0-0 and the change came as a surprise to a few fans.

Barlaser had been putting in an average performance but fitness may have played a part as he played 75 minutes in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The midfielder has impressed so far during his loan spells with a good range of passing and set-piece ability.

Elias Sorensen

The young Dane eventually made his first start for Carlisle United as they beat Scunthorpe United 1-0 away from home.

However, it was not good news for Sorensen as he was also taken off at half-time and was replaced by the goal scorer Ryan Loft.

Sorensen was unable to make an impact upon the game struggling to get involved and seeming to lack the physical ability needed to be the lone striker.

The youngster will have to take any opportunity he gets from now at Carlisle if he is to make an impression and prove he can make it in the football league.

Liam Gibson

Gibson made his first appearance in the league for Grimsby Town coming on as a 78th-minute substitute as they looked to hold out a 2-1 lead against Walsall.

The defender has failed to make the matchday squad for Grimsby this season but eventually got his chance being solid at the back and not conceding any goals when he came on.

Unused players

Nathan Harker was surprisingly named on the bench by ex-Newcastle player Lee Clark as Blyth Spartans fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Leamington.