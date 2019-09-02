Manchester City Women Season Preview: Double winners search for WSL success

Nick Cushing’s side kicks off the Women's Super League on Saturday when they play Manchester United in the first professional women’s Manchester Derby. Building on the success of the Lionesses at the World Cup, the match is to be played at the Etihad Stadium - and many other clubs have since followed suit and have chosen to play fixtures in men’s stadiums.

There have been a number of personnel changes both entering and departing the club over the summer and they will most likely prove to be one of the strongest sides in the league's second season as a fully professional outfit.

Last Season

The Blues were second in the Women’s Super League last season and were only four points off of winners Arsenal going into the last day. Despite not having success in the league or in Europe, the club pulled off the domestic double - winning both the Continental Cup and FA Cup.

Falling in the round of 32 of the Champions league against difficult opposition Athletico Madrid last year, they will look to improve when they face a relatively easy tie in FF Lugano from Switzerland.

Transfer Business

Nikita Parris was the club’s top scorer in the 2018/19 campaign, but departed for Lyon in the summer. The club’s answer to her loss was signing fellow Lioness and impressive striker Ellen White. Becoming a favourite across the nation and finishing joint top scorer at the World Cup in France, it is a very big signing. However, she suffered an injury to her knee early on into her stint and after receiving surgery is expected to have a brief spell on the sidelines.

Long-standing City centre-back Abbie McManus switched her allegiance to the red half of Manchester this summer and has been replaced by Aoife Mannion from Birmingham City. The 23-year-old made nearly 100 appearances for Birmingham, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for both of the 17/18 and 18/19 seasons and has recently received a call-up to Phil Neville’s senior England side.

Player to watch

#10 - Georgia Stanway

The 20-year-old was one of the best goalscorers in the past two WSL seasons and could prove to be strong again this year.

Embed from Getty Images

She netted 11 in her 19 league appearances last season - only missing a single match, or 15 in 30 for the whole year. For the 18/19 campaign, she was named the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year, and has also featured extensively in Phil Neville’s Lionesses side.

With White’s injury, Stanway will have a clear path to play, and will be one of - if not the main source of firepower for Nick Cushing’s side in a season where they will have to compete against strong opposition in the likes of Arsenal for the league title

One for the future

#15 - Lauren Hemp

Another young forward who has impressed with the blues, Hemp could be an important player in the future.

Embed from Getty Images

Whilst playing for Bristol in the 2017/18 season, she was named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year and was part of a side that was the U20 Women's World Cup bronze medalists in 2018.

Hemp only featured in nine matches for City last year, netting two. If she gets the opportunity, then she can hopefully make her mark on the WSL and earn a more permanent place in a top-flight side.

Predicted finish

Manchester City will be up for a title race with a couple of other strong sides in the WSL this season.

However, it will take some doing for them to triumph over an incredible Arsenal side headed up by Joe Montemurro who will be many people's favourites to lift the trophy come the end of the season. With the gunners in the Champions League, the increased number of games on their schedule may hinder them a little bit this season.

It would be reasonable to expect that City will once again find their way into Champions League football, but this year they will just fall short of winning their domestic league.