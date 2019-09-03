Team of the Month: August

Premier League football is back with a bang and we can finally get our breath back after a blistering month of frenzied August action.

Some things never change; Liverpool and Manchester City are already setting the pace in first and second but are not yet joined by their familiar band of 'big six' comrades.

New boys Norwich City and Aston Villa have been hit with a harsh reality, taking up two of three relegation spots.

We've also witnessed Manchester United put four past Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and VAR deny Pep Guardiola, and a North London derby that did not dissapoint.

Below are the eleven players who have come out of August with their head held high.

Goalkeeper: Vincente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

It is early days of course, however the top four currently has an unfamiliar guest amongst their ranks: Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have quietly gone about their business, settling all their fixtures by a one-goal margin. Along with an impressive win against United at Old Trafford, they have conceded the fewest amount of goals, largely down to combination of a well drilled defence and a reliable ‘keeper.

Vincente Guaita is joined by Jordan Pickford at the top of the pile for clean sheets (both two), collecting those against Everton and Aston Villa, whilst also leading the way for successful punches (four).

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

After securing a sixth European Championship in May, Liverpool’s attention will have swiftly turned to taking the domestic crown off City’s scalp. At present, they’re achieving this goal by sitting top of the league with an 100% winning record.

So not much has changed in terms of performances over on Merseyside, mirrored by the displays of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Of course, it was his wicked cross that was met by Joel Matip’s head in the 3-1 shaming of Arsenal and, in more fortunate fashion, his delivery that eluded Nick Pope in the 3-0 battering over Burnley.

Liverpool’s right-back is joint second in the key passes department (14) and the only full-back to have blocked more crosses is Neil Taylor of Aston Villa (Taylor seven, Alexander-Arnold five).

Centre-back: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

Much like Palace, Leicester City have climbed up the table under the radar as Brendan Rodgers aims to take them back to the unimaginable heights of the 2015/16 title winning season.

Some questioned whether they could cope without Harry Maguire as he departed for Manchester United and Foxes fans will say they’ve found the answer. An unknown quantity since joining from Freiburg last year, Caglar Soyuncu has stepped up to the plate presented by Rodgers, demonstrating confidence and calmness beyond his age - involved throughout Leicester’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Only three other centre-backs have attempted more passes than the Turk (294).

Centre-back: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

Turbulent times are never far away from St James’ Park as Newcastle United begin a new era under Steve Bruce. It has been a mixed bag of results thus far, the best of which a dogged 1-0 win away to Spurs.

An untouched net is difficult to come by for the Magpies, made only possible by the contribution of Fabian Schar. At just £3 million pounds, Schar is one of the steals in recent memory and he has the statistics to back that up.

No centre-back has made more tackles (13), more interceptions (13) or blocked more passes (seven) this season, and he also brings goals with a fifth Toon goal in the recent 1-1 draw against Watford.

Left-back: Eric Pieters (Burnley)

Eric Pieters optimises what a Sean Dyche signing should represent; hardworking, reliable and experienced.

And whilst the Clarets have come by some attractive results (3-0 at home to Southampton) and some less eye-catching ones (0-3 at home to Liverpool), Pieters has gone above and beyond the basis of his transfer.

He leads the way at left-back for tackles (18), clearances (15), passes blocked (six) and aerial duals won (eight).

Centre-midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City managed to secure a successive league title without Kevin De Bruyne in their ranks for half of the campaign, demonstrating the scary strength in depth Guardiola has at his disposal.

Now the Belgian is back and looking better than ever before as City mount the defence of their kingdom once more. He already leads the way for assists (five) and key passes (16), adding a goal to his name in the 4-0 romp over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Centre-midfield: David Silva (Manchester City)

At the end of 2019/20, England will bid farewell to one of the finest foreign servants to have graced our soil. David Silva will end a century in Manchester as one of the clubs greatest ever players as he aims to provide them with one last silverware stash.

Silva himself as four assists on the board, taking his current total to 87, now ranked seventh in the all-time list. He has also been involved in City’s unbeaten start, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Vincent Kompany. His link up with De Bruyne for City's second against the Seagulls will be sorely missed for supporters, neutrals and rivals alike.

Centre-midfield: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Frank Lampard’s life as Chelsea boss has not yet been full of joy as many would have hoped, instead a realisation the tough task in taking the Blues back to the summit of English football.

Despite a less than glamorous record (1W, 2D, 1L), Lampard’s reliance on youth has been a breath of fresh air - against Sheffield United, he fielded the youngest starting XI in Chelsea’s history. At the forefront of this has been Mason Mount, who has made the step up from the Championship in seamless fashion.

Two expertly taken goals against Norwich and Leicester proved the academy graduate’s talent but also his desire to prove he belongs amongst the elite, throwing shades of Lampard-esque ability in his late runs into the box. Nobody has taken more shots from outside of the box (nine) than the England international.

Forward: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Norwich City’s return to the topflight has been full of life and energy but unfortunately not full of victories; just one, 3-1 against Newcastle, has left the Canaries plummeting to 19th in the table.

It has not all been a downward spiral, just ask Teemu Pukki. The Championships top marksmen last term has continued where he left of in ice-cool Icelandic fashion.



A goal against Liverpool on the opening day was swiftly followed by a fine hattrick against the Magpies, adding a fifth in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea. It’s no surprise the goals are flooding in; no player has had more shots on target than Pukki (11).

Forward: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

If it’s a striker in sizzling form you want to discuss, look no further than Sergio Aguero. Just the mere six goals already put the Argentine in good stead for the Golden Boot, which unfathomably he has only collected once, back in 2014/15.

Aguero has netted in all four of City’s fixtures: West Ham and Spurs have been struck once, whilst Bournemouth and Brighton have both been hit by a double. Add an assist and six key passes, expect plenty more to come from Guardiola’s No.10.

Forward: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp’s front three have terrorised defenders like a reoccurring nightmare, but not all is dreamland between the trio, after Sadio Mane showed frustration towards Mo Salah for not squaring him a pass against Burnley.

This has not seemed to phase Roberto Firmino’s finery as the Reds front man and the glue that sticks their attack together. A pair of goals and assists don’t do the Brazilian justice; his intelligence on and off the ball give others around him ample space to do damage.



The way he dispatched his goal against the Clarets was indicative of how he goes about his business and it’s unlikely to be his last contribution; no striker has attempted more shots (17) or attempted more passes (133).

Manager: Brendan Rodgers

The obvious choice would be to hand this prize to the two runaway managers, yet we've almost come to expect Guardiola and Klopp's teams to prize away early on so it's best to give credit of those who haven't lost sight entirely. In fact, Rodgers and Leicester land themselves in third place, two points behind City and join the juggernauts as the only undefeated sides in the division.

After a strong transfer window in terms of bringing quality in (Youri Telemans £40 million, Ayoze Perez £30 million), the Foxes found themselves with a squad and a man in charge full of ambition.



Handed a tricky opening set of matches in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, Leicester came away from both with a draw (0-0 Wolves, 1-1 Chelsea) and arguably from each they should have won. It was not long before three points were returning to the King Power Stadium, narrowing out Sheffield United 2-1 before blowing away Bournemouth 3-1.

After the international break, Leicesters nerve will be tested as they face Manchester United and Spurs but Rodgers has a core crop of English players (Ben Chillwell, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy), combined with talent across every position, meaning the Foxes seem to fear nobody; could they repeat the miracle of three years ago?