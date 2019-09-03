Rodgers: Ayoze Perez could need 'a season' to adapt to Leicester demands

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that new signing Ayoze Perez could take ‘a season’ to adapt to the Foxes’ style of play.

The Spaniard only joined the East-Midlanders in a big-money £30m deal from Newcastle United in the summer but has yet to really set the world alight.

He is still waiting for his first goal for his new employers following three Premier League appearances and even dropped to the bench in Leicester’s 3-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend.

‘It is just going to be a period of adaptation’

Despite his absence against the Cherries, Rodgers is confident that his new forward will begin to show his quality, but only after adapting to the team’s attacking style of play.

Talking to Leicestershire Live, the Northern-Irishman said: “With Ayo, it is just going to be a period of adaptation. That might be six months to a season really.”

“He has come from playing in a team which played 5-4-1, very deep and very defensive and not having the ball so much.

“Now he is in a team which is really aggressive and is pressing higher up the field and then having to do all that side plus then the football side.”

‘He will continue to find good positions’

Perez, 26, put in some positive performances in pre-season as he scored against Scunthorpe United and UEFA Champions League outfit Atalanta, the second an impressive solo strike.

Rodgers suggested that he is expecting to see that version of Perez more and more as the season progresses.

He said: “Watching him since pre-season and closely in training, he will continue to find good positions.

“Over his time, he is going to get the goals that he wants. But he is a bright player and really clever. He is also very modest and humble.

“He’s not had many chances because of the teams we’ve been playing against but I have no doubt in his time he will prove to be a very good signing.”