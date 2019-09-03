Report: Why young talent Lee O'Connor left Manchester United for Celtic

Former-Manchester United youngster Lee O’Connor left the club last night after receiving promises of first-team football at Celtic.

The Irish defender signed a four-year deal at the Scottish club and joins a cohort of his countrymen at Celtic Park.

O'Connor signed after first-team promises

O’Connor was highly-rated at United and made 21 appearances for the Under-23s side last season.

However, sources close to the 19-year-old told VAVEL UK that he has received assurances he will be closer to the first team at the Scottish Champions.

Celtic interest only began last week in O'Connor

Interest from Celtic was only made last week and a deal was rushed through on the deadline of the European transfer window.

O’Connor has suffered from his ability to play all across the defence and in defensive midfield. He’s never managed to hold down one position regularly for United and thus never made a push for first-team chances.

Ethan Laird and Brandon Williams are two full-backs who would have been likely to receive first-team chances ahead of O’Connor and so the move makes sense for all involved.

“It feels surreal at the moment but I’m just looking forward to getting the international break over with and then starting with Celtic," O'Connor said, speaking to the Celtic website.

“I found out last weekend about Celtic’s interest, and it went from there.

"Today was a bit hectic but I’m just glad to get it through before the window shuts."