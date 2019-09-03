Alexis Sanchez doesn't regret United move despite torrid eighteen months

Alexis Sanchez’s swap deal to Manchester United, which sent Henrik Mkhitaryan in the opposite direction, has been analysed to death over the last eighteen months, largely due to the ongoing struggles of both players.

A tale of two fortunes for Alexis Sanchez

The 30-year-old scored 80 goals in 166 games for Arsenal after joining in July 2014, maintaining an impressive record as the club’s go-to man in attacking situations.

Capable of taking on his man and creating a chance alongside the development of a ruthless goal scoring streak, Sanchez was a feared opponent. Indeed, he was nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Players of the Year in 2017.

His fortunes since January 2018 couldn’t have been more contrasting.

The Chilean managed just five goals in 45 appearances in a United shirt after becoming the club’s highest paid player on £400,000 a week. His poor run of form caused him to fall out of favour, culminating in his recent departure to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

There, he will link up with previous teammate Romelu Lukaku, who has already enjoyed far greater fortunes in Italy than he had in England.

'I don't regret going there', says Sanchez

Speaking about his move to United last year, Sanchez stated he has no regrets about swapping the Emirates for Old Trafford.

“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United,” Sanchez told BBC Sport. “I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England.”

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.”

“I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there.”

The former-Arsenal man later eluded to questions over his game time at United, which proved to be a significant factor in his move to Italy.

At Inter, Sanchez will be given the chance to start fresh, free from the shackles and strains that his move to United have produced in a bid to return to his previous form.

Should he do so, it could provide him with the confidence to kick on back in the Premier League, or rid of what has by all accounts been a torrid eighteen months for the Chilean.