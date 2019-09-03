Where and when are Newcastle's international stars heading off to over the international break

Newcastle United have only played four games in the Premier League but there is already an international break upon us.

The Magpies have had a high number of injuries already this season and Steve Bruce will be holding his breath hoping none of his players pick up any knocks.

The Magpies have six players away on international duty and below you can find out all the details about when and where they are playing.

Fabian Schar - Switzerland

Thursday, September 5: vs Republic of Ireland (A, 7:45 pm)

Sunday, September 8: vs Gibraltar (H, 5 pm)

Schar is one of the first names on the team sheet under Bruce but it was the same from December onwards under Rafa Benitez.

The Switzerland centre-back struggled for first-team football when he joined last summer but is now a mainstay in the Magpies' defence.

Schar is a regular for his country and played in both of their games at the Uefa Nations League as they finished fourth after getting beat by England on penalties.

The Newcastle defender will not have to travel far for the first game as they face the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, before taking on Gibraltar back in their home country.

Bruce will be praying his joint top scorer returns unscathed and ready for the Premier League as the Magpies' next game is against Liverpool.

Martin Dubravka - Slovakia

Friday, September 6: vs Croatia (H)

Monday, September 9: vs Hungary (A)

Dubravka will link up with his international teammates as they look to continue their positive start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Slovakia currently occupy a qualification spot in Group E but face a tough doubleheader over the next week.

The 'keeper will have to be in his usual top form as Slovakia face World Cup finalists Croatia, before travelling to Budapest to face group leaders Bulgaria.

Miguel Almiron - Paraguay

Thursday, September 5: vs Japan (A, 11:20 am)

Tuesday, September 10: vs Jordan (A, 4 pm)

Almiron made a huge impact to a deflated Newcastle side when he joined last January but has failed to rediscover that form after returning from an injury he picked up last season.

The pacey attacker will look to rediscover his form from last season and the Copa America in the summer when he meets up with his Paraguayan colleagues.

Paraguay have two friendlies, both away from home as they face Japan before jetting over to Jordan making Almiron the most travelled player from Bruce's squad.

Emil Krafth - Sweden

Thursday, September 5: vs Faroe Islands (A, 7:45 pm)

Sunday, September 8: vs Norway (H, 7:45 pm)

Since arriving from Amiens over the summer Krafth has started every game for Newcastle and has improved every game.

The Swedish international has made the right wing-back slot his own in the absence of DeAndre Yedlin so Bruce will be hopeful he returns unscathed and ready to perform for the Magpies.

Sweden currently sit third and out of the qualifying spots for Euro 202 however, they have two winnable games coming up that they should win.

Janne Andersson's men first travel to the Faroe Islands before returning to home comforts as they welcome Norway to the Friends Arena.

Mo Sangare - Liberia

Wednesday, September 4: vs Sierra Leone (H, 7 pm)

Sunday, September 7: vs Sierra Leone (A, 5:30 pm)

Despite the competition being three years away qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway this week in Africa.

Sangare's Liberia face Sierra Leone in a doubleheader in the preliminary round of qualification.