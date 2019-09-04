Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham: Analysis as Arsenal come back from behind but gaps remain

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced an exhilarating comeback to earn Arsenal a point against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Tottenham made a promising start through a breakaway goal from Christian Eriksen before Harry Kane's spot kick, but it was not enough for Tottenham to get their first league win at the Emirates since 2010.

A defence littered with individual mistakes

Overall, the game was amazing for spectators but maybe not for both clubs. Both teams were not tactically brilliant, albeit maintaining a relentless work ethic throughout, such was the pace of the affair.

However, questions remain for both teams given the mistakes that led to both goals. Indeed, they were reminiscent of the past for Arsenal, who appeared to be over-reliant on Lacazette and Aubameyang while making a gluttony of defensive errors.

That was particularly the case for Eriksen’s goal; both Granit Xhaka and Sokratis were left marking Harry Kane, offering a gap for Eriksen which he took full advantage of.

The Gunners were left exposed again at the back and with the team pressing high up in the Tottenham’s half, the visitors were able to exploit them on the counter. Son Heung-min proved a particular danger in that regard and came close with an effort that was superbly saved by Leno.

The penalty was also once through him, having been brought down by Xhaka’s poor timed tackle. No player has conceded more penalties in the Premier League than Xhaka on five occasions since his arrival in the 2016/17 campaign.

There were some elements of the game where the Gunners were exposed in the second half where the visitors had chances to seal the game. However, with Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney both returning to full training, fans will hope the side can show more stability at the back over the course of the season.

Matteo Guendouzi delivers star performance

It was a strong performance from the 20-year-old French International, who contributed to all aspects of the game while offering the driving force for the eventual comeback.

It was not long ago that Guendouzi was playing in the second tier of French football, thus adapting to the Premier League with such ease represents some achievement.

He played a huge part in both goals, pressing the Tottenham midfield to win the ball back in the build up to Lacazette’s goal before producing a delightful cross into the box for Aubameyang's equaliser.

The French international was running the Arsenal midfield, getting the ball into the area where it hurts the opposition while sniffing out the danger. Most importantly, he drove the team forward which is exactly what Arsenal need.

Was Emery's team selection correct?

The decision over who to pick as the best midfield trio presents a conundrum for Unai Emery. His decision to field Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka alongside the front three of Lacazette, Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe didn't work for most parts of the game.

The lack of link between the midfield and attack saw the Gunners’ attacking potential limited throughout the opening 45 minutes. The introduction of Dani Ceballos helped to change their play in the second-half, as the Spaniard neatly kept the team ticking over much needed guile to Arsenal’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang looked more comfortable in the central role which lead to Arsenal levelling things up.

Emery’s willingness to change tactics and adapt to the opposition’s qualities has been evident and the former PSG boss still has lots of figuring out to do with regards to his starting XI.