Chelsea confirm UEFA Champions League squad

Chelsea have submitted their UEFA Champions League squad ahead of the upcoming group stages which includes numerous academy prospects.

Frank Lampard has foraged through his ranks to put together a squad for the European campaign and has included the likes of Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour and George McEachran - all of which featured solely for the Development or U18 sides last season.

The Blues will begin their fight for European glory at Stamford Bridge as they face Valencia before travelling to France to face Lille OSC in their first away game.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be looking to make his Champions League debut this campaign with Chelsea, having never played in the competition with the Blues or Athletic Bilbao.

Willy Caballero is also yet to feature for the Blues in a Champions League game, but this will be his fifth season in the competition with a third different team. The Argentinian enjoyed a cup run to the quarter-finals with Malaga back in 2012/13 before Borussia Dortmund won 3-2 over two legs.

Defenders

Four academy graduates in Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Reece James and goalkeeper Jamie Cumming are featured amongst Chelsea’s Champions League defence as Lampard continues to utilise the talent he has at hand.

Experience is also littered across the defence with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso who all featured in the Blues’ previous Champions League campaign.

Midfielders

Billy Gilmour and George McEachran have been drafted into the squad in search of a Champions League debut. The latter featured in Chelsea’s Europa League squad but never made an appearance.

With the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic it is a strong midfield nonetheless that holds quality, strength and tactical knowledge, that will look to replicate recent performances and improve to achieve a shared goal.

Attackers

A mix of youth and experience with pace and an eye for goal. Pedro will look to feature in his tenth Champions League campaign and third with the Blues. The Spaniard has won the trophy before on three occasions but will be hungry to add a fourth.

£58 million signing Christian Pulisic is only 20-years-old but the American has already played a significant role in three Champions League campaigns all of which with Dortmund. A young player with great potential that has experience of playing in the knockout stages.

Full squad list

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Willy Caballero

Jamie Cumming

Cesar Azpilicueta

Reece James

Emerson Palmeiri

Marcos Alonso

Antonio Rudiger

Andreas Christensen

Kurt Zouma

Fikayo Tomori

Marc Guehi

Jorginho

N’Golo Kante

Mateo Kovacic

Ross Barkley

Mason Mount

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Billy Gilmour

George McEachran

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Willian

Pedro

Christian Pulisic

Olivier Giroud

Tammy Abraham

Michy Batshuayi