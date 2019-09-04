Willems insists there is more to come as he puts injury setbacks behind him

Newcastle United have struggled for years to find competitive competition for Paul Dummett in the left-back position.

However, Jetro Willems has impressed since making his move to the Magpies as he is solid at the back and offers a better attacking presence.

The Dutch international picked up a slight hamstring injury when he joined the Magpies but insists he is 'fit to play' despite playing against Leicester City and Watford within four days.

Eager to keep going

With Matt Ritchie sidelined for two-three months Willems has grasped his chance to make the left wing-back position his own.

Despite not playing since last season for Eintracht Frankfurt he admits he was comfortable playing two games so close to each other.

Willems said: “I am training normally now. Everything was OK to play against Watford, it was right to play and I’m fit to play.”

The full-back will look to keep improving on his fitness which has seemed to be poor at the end of the Watford game.

However, he is ready to keep giving his all for Newcastle but insists he is happy for the international break as it gives him a well-needed break.

Happy to be getting first-team football

Willems is only on loan at Newcastle but is happy with what he has given for the team so far.

Willems has integrated well with the squad and seemed to have a good partnership with Christian Atsu with both of them being the Magpies' most creative players against the Hornets.

He said: “I’d say it was not perfect but I created some chances and did my job, so that’s important for me and to keep playing.

“I played last Wednesday against Leicester in the cup and then against Watford – it’s quite tough.

“My last game was I think last season when I played the whole game in Germany.

“So, I’m going the right way – so, it’s a great time for me to have some rest.”