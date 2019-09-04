Brighton & Hove Albion Women season preview: Another tough year inbound for the seagulls?

Hope Powell's Brighton will aim to finish this season in the same division as they started in, and securing a place for them to compete in a third season of the Women's Super League. They achieved first division football for the first time in their history upon their application to join the first professional women's division in England being accepted for the start of the 18/19 season.

Last season

The seagulls finished ninth in their first season in the top flight - two places from relegation. However, if Yeovil Town had not entered administration that year, then Brighton would have finished second-bottom, only four points from the drop.

Brighton struggled for firepower last season, finishing with the lowest number of goals scored and highest number of goals conceded outside of Yeovil. If the seagulls would have been able to score more, then they could have converted there three draws into wins and drastically changed their season

Transfer business

Hope Powell has used this season to make a number of signings to help strengthen her side's defence. In the backline, Netherlands international Danique Kerkdijk made the move to the seagulls after she spent two years at fellow top division side Bristol City. The 23-year-old will be partner with young Danish defender Matilde Skovsen - who joins the club from Elitedivisionen side VSK Aarhus where she started in her career, she has also had a short spell with Paris Saint Germain.

In between the goal will be Megan Walsh, a player with plenty of top division experience. She started at Notts County, but after they folded she made the move to Yeovil Town. The off-field elements at her next club were not much better, and after they suffered administration and subsequent relegation to FA Women's National League South, she stayed in the top flight and joined the Seagulls.

Player to watch

Léa Le Garrec

In her first season now in England, Le Garrec could prove strong in Brighton since leaving her native France.

She has been capped four times for her country in the past whilst playing for a number of teams in the Division 1 Féminine. 26, the attacking midfielder could help to alleviate the seagulls' goalscoring issues from last season, and secure safety in this year's Barclays WSL campaign.

Her best-ever record has came from when she played for US Saint Melo, netting 33 in her 48 appearances for the club.

One for the future

Ellie Brazil

The 20-year-old scored four last season, and could play a big part in the WSL in her future.

She started her career at Birmingham City but after online nine appearances she made the switch to Italy and to Fiorentina. In 2017 and whilst in Florence, she spoke to Vavel.com about her move. At the time she had joined a club playing in the top competition in Europe, and told VAVEL this:

“I wanted to play in the Champions League, that was always my biggest dream. Not playing in the first round but progressing to the second round, it was obviously a big drive for me to be able to play in the second round. I think scoring in the Champions League… it was a dream more than a reality but today it’s happened so.”

Brazil made the move back to her home nation for the first professional WSL with Brighton at the start of the 18/19 season, and could help provide the goals up top to keep the seagulls in the league.

Predicted finish

It could be a tough one for Brighton this year in a much strengthened Super League after they struggled last season.

Their main counterparts in the bottom half last year were Everton, but the toffees have made much stronger transfers over the summer, and that may play to their hand this year. A preview of their season is also available on VAVEL.com here.

There is a good chance that Hope Powell's side will find themselves relegated this year, and the additions from the league below may make the division too strong for them.