Chelsea Women season preview: European football the aim for the Blues

Chelsea Women go in search of European football as they missed out last season after a poor campaign.

They will look to have a much better season than last year as they ended up finish 12 points behind London rivals and eventual Women's Super League winners Arsenal.

The Blues have a star-studded lineup and will be one of the contenders for the title this season.

Last season

After slipping well below their high standards last season Chelsea will be looking to bounce back and reclaim their WSL crown this season.

Last season they were outclassed by a dominant Arsenal and Manchester City Women's team respectively but will be looking to finish in at least the top two to qualify for European football.

Chelsea finished five points behind Man City as scoring goals proved to be their problem when competing at the top of the table.

They only managed 46 in 20 games, compared to Man City who scored 53 and Arsenal who managed 70 which was why they ended up claiming the Blues' crown.

Transfer business

The Blues have lost a key player in Karen Carney after she retired from the game after the World Cup with the Lionesses.

However, they have brought in Guro Reiten who impressed at the World Cup as well as in the Toppserien which is Norway's equivalent to the WSL.

Reiten arrives in London having been the top scorer in her country for the previous three seasons which Emma Hayes hopes will add more firepower to her attacking line up.

The 24-year old is currently Norway's player of the year and will add versatility to Chelsea's attack as she can plat out wide, as a number 10 or as the main striker.

Player to watch - Beth England

After receiving her first call up to the Lionesses' Beth England should be ready to spearhead Chelsea's attack for the 2019/20 season.

England went out on loan last season and found the net 10 times in 16 appearances for Liverpool Women which should prove to Hayes that she deserves a starting position.

The 25-year old proved last season she was one of the deadliest finishers in the country which points towards her and Chelsea having a better season.

One for the future - Erin Cuthbert

Cuthbert has only just turned 21 but is yet one of the most gifted players in the WSL.

The Scotland international proved last season she was capable of playing at the highest level for her club and in the WSL.

Despite being just 21-years ol she has already established herself as a talent in the WSL as well as representing her country at two major tournaments.

Cuthbert is gifted and elegant on the ball with the ability to glide past defenders which was why she was voted in the PFA Team of the year for last season.

Predicted finish

Despite adding firepower to their attacking line up they have lost a leader and influencer in Carney which may see them struggle in the big games.

However, it seems they will close the gap on Arsenal with no European football to distract them from the WSL.

Although, it seems Manchester City and Arsenal will be the teams to beat this season with Ellen White making the move to Manchester and Jordan Nobbs back from her ACL injury and firing.

It will likely be another best of the rest finish for the Blues as they play second fiddle to Arsenal as the best team in London.