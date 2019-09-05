Arsenal confirm Europa League squad

Arsenal have confirmed their full UEFA Europa League squad for the upcoming campaign, including an 'a list' and 'b list'.

Arsenal hoping to bounce back after last season's Europa League final

The Gunners bulldozed their way into the final of the competition last season, mainly through the attacking ruthlessness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. However, they were torn apart at the final hurdle by the nous and flair of a Chelsea side in a domestic struggle of their own.

The now departed Eden Hazard operated as the orchestrator of a one-sided second-half that brought about four goals, with Alex Iwobi's late strike nothing more than a consolation.

This year, the club have been drawn into Group F, where they will take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.

The Europa campaign will kick off on Thursday September 19th with an away trip to Frankfurt as Unai Emery looks to return to his previously immaculate record in the competition following Arsenal’s collapse in last year’s final.

Unai Emery confirms 25-man squad

Clubs were required to submit their 25-man squad to UEFA, handing over an ‘A list’ and ‘B list’ of players.

List A is made up of 25 players, requiring a minimum of eight locally trained players who have been at the club between the ages of 15 and 21. Alternatively, they can be club affiliated with the same association; no more than four of the eight players can be association trained.

As for list B, it contains an unlimited number of players, all of whom are eligible if born on or after January 1st 1998 and have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years since turning 15.

Emery's squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, James Hillson.

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Joel Lopez, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka.

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli.