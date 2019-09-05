Olivier Giroud open to MLS switch

Olivier Giroud is open to a new challenge after life at Chelsea hinting a move to the MLS is on the cards in an interview with RMC Sport’s Breaking Foot.

The 2018 World-Cup winner signed for Chelsea from Arsenal in a deal worth £15 million on January 2018 transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old has made 67 appearances for the Blues scoring 19 goals as well as lifting the FA Cup and Europa League, but has often found himself as the back-up striker within Chelsea’s armoury.

The French hitman excelled in the Europa League campaign under Maurizio Sarri scoring 11 goals and starting 12 out of the 14 games. However, Giroud struggled for game time domestically last season averaging just 31 minutes a Premier League game.

Giroud looked to finally cement his place at the top of the tree after a new contract with the club keeping him until the end of the 2019/20 season, but Tammy Abraham has since been seen as Chelsea’s first choice frontman.

MLS is on the cards

Last season starved the Frenchman of game time and he doesn’t seem to be a player that Frank Lampard is willing to implement consistently in his new-look young line-up.

Top striker’s in the past have found joy in the MLS such as David Villa, Wayne Rooney and most notably Zlatan Ibrahimovich. Giroud certainly has the MLS in the back of his mind.

“The MLS for my family, my children who speak English, it’s interesting. In a year? In two years? I do not know when,” he said.

‘Chelsea have genuine belief in me’

Giroud revealed he is content at Chelsea at the moment with no qualms or tribulations claiming he felt the club had belief and invested interest in him.

“There were no discussions because the club had an option for another year and they took it because they were happy with what I brought to the club,” he continued.

“It even went further than that, there is a genuine belief in me. Aside from that, it was not necessarily my desire to leave and I never really asked myself the question about a possible departure.”