Mason Mount is looking forward to Declan Rice England reunion

Mason Mount has said he is looking forward to playing alongside Declan Rice again as they reignite their youth academy days at Chelsea.

The pair played together in the Chelsea academy before Rice chose to part ways with his best friend for West Ham.

Come along way since this pic bro🤣 proud smile on my face seeing that goal go in, never in doubt & many more to come❤️👊🏼 @masonmount_10 pic.twitter.com/RQhXyAKj5k — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 18, 2019

Mount reminisced of the days the pair spent pondering whether a chance to play alongside each other again will ever arise. Now, Chelsea’s 20-year-old midfielder along with the Three Lions prepare for their first EURO Qualifier against Bulgaria.

The Portsmouth-born starlet commented on the advice manager Frank Lampard gave him ahead of his England call-up.

‘Something we have always looked forward to’

Mount and Rice are life-long friends who met at the Chelsea academy as children staying in contact as they grew older.

The pair have been inseparable since the commencement of England training and even travelled together to St. George’s Park.

Embed from Getty Images

The possibility of playing together again has been something the two have often spoken about and are excited by the possibility.

“It is something we have spoken about for a long, long time,” Mount began. “Being very, very close friends with him, that was something we always looked forward to something maybe happening in the future and this chance could happen.

“Obviously speaking together with him it’s very exciting. We’re very, very close, known each other for a very, very long time. We have always spoken about that opportunity of maybe playing with each other again.

“Playing with each other at Chelsea at that young age, it was something special between us, so we’ve always kept that hope of it happening again.”

Mount and Rice have spent time away on holiday often playing tricks on each other. This video went viral on social media.

Why did you get so scared bro? 😂😂😂 @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/ZjR8m5J1JI — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 3, 2019

Dream that became reality

Aside from the jokes and excitement of linking back up with Rice, Mount is focused of the job in hand describing the call up as a ‘dream’.

“It’s a massive moment for me and I’m looking forward to these next few days,” he said. ”You always dream about that – that call-up, that start for England – as a kid.

“I’ve always dreamt of that and looking forward to these next two games, working hard in training so hopefully that can happen.”

Embed from Getty Images

The 20-year-old was previously called up last season by Gareth Southgate acting as an unused substitute in Nations League matches versus Croatia and Spain.

Mount labelled his first call-up as a ‘massively proud moment’ that gave him a taste for international football and left him craving more.

“It was obviously a massively proud moment for me,” the FA Youth Cup winner said. “Being in the squad last season, having a taste of being around the place and being around the first-team obviously gave me that extra hunger to be in the squad again.”

Lampard’s words of wisdom

Mount revealed that childhood hero and manager Lampard gave him some advice as he joins up with the England squad.

The former England U21 international said he took some tips feeling reassured.

“I have had one or two chats with him [Lampard], he said it’s obviously such a proud moment playing for your country, just go and enjoy it,” said the former Vitesse Arnhem and Derby loanee.

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s such an exciting time in English football and he just said go there and enjoy playing football for England.

“When I got called up first last year, he sat me down in his office and said to me that I was called up and obviously it was a massive, massive moment for myself.

“And this time, he just spoke to me and said ‘look, you’ve been called up again, go into it working hard, like you have been at Chelsea’.

“I spoke to him a little bit and have taken stuff off him as I do always.”

Pressure is no problem

Mount concluded his interview with the Independent as he claimed pressure is no issue as he solely focuses on getting the job done on the pitch.

“For me, I don’t really look at that pressure, don’t really look at any other thing but focusing on how I perform in the game, what I can do in the game,” he said.

Embed from Getty Images

“My family have always said ‘don’t worry about the pressure side, you just need to focus on what you do on the pitch’.

“I’ve always stuck to that and tried to work hard and every time I get to play, try and do my best.”