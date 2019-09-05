Liverpool FC Women Season Preview: Mid-table finish the aim for Reds 

After winning back-to-back Women's Super League titles in the 12/13 and 13/14 seasons, Liverpool’s Women’s team have struggled to keep up with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, who have enjoyed a lot of recent success.

The Reds came eighth last season after a challenging start to the campaign, which saw newly appointed manager Neil Redfearn quit after just one league game.

Vicky Jepson formally took charge, back in October and was able to steady the ship, whilst also building the foundations for the future of this Liverpool team.

Liverpool may not be ready for a title challenge this term, but a gradual climb of the table is something this team will be eager to achieve.

Transfer Business

It was a much quieter summer this year for Liverpool, with only a few key additions to the squad.

Becky Jane joined Liverpool back in June after eight years with Reading.

The full-back was Jepson’s first signing of the summer and her wealth of experience will certainly shine through when she takes to the field in red this season.

Melissa Lawley was next to be announced, the winger joining from Manchester City.

Lawley’s experience on both the WSL and International stage will be valuable to Jepson’s team and she will undoubtedly be looking to prove herself after missing out on a call-up to Phil Neville’s World Cup squad this summer.

Jade Bailey and Liverpool’s new No.8 was the final signing to be confirmed.

The 23-year-old has spent the majority of her playing career in and around London, beginning at Arsenal before moving to Chelsea.

Bailey joined Reading on loan in January but has now made the switch to Merseyside, bringing much-needed depth to Liverpool’s midfield.

Player to watch

Liverpool’s No.9 and top goal-scorer last season, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, will be looking to top the club’s charts once again.

Top goal-scorer for Everton the season before, the 28-year-old is lethal in front of goal and will be pivotal to any success the Reds have this season.

Predicted finish

As previously mentioned, a title challenge might be a step too far for Liverpool this season, but they will want to be topping the chasing pack.

Finishing eighth is disappointing for a club of Liverpool’s size and stature, but it’s more than understandable given the difficulties faced in the early stages of last term.

Progression will be the target for Liverpool this time around and finishing fifth-sixth is both realistic and achievable.

Liverpool have enjoyed a positive pre-season, which included heading out to the States for a US Tour along with the men’s senior squad – a positive step forward for the club as a whole.

With the backing of the club and the positive environment, Jepson and her team are creating, Liverpool are far better positioned to push on and make vast improvements.

The Reds are first in action on Sunday, September 8 when they host Reading at Prenton Park, kick-off at 14:00 GMT.