MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon preview: Who will come out on top in grudge match?

MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon meet for the first time in the League this season, having already met in the EFL Cup where MK came out on top.

The two sides will meet at least three times this season. The EFL Cup meeting was in London, the league match will take place at Stadium MK in the early kick off on Saturday.

Paul Tisdale's side come into the game having beaten Stevenage 2-0 in the EFL Trophy in mid-week. Whereas, Wally Downes' side were beaten by Brighton U21's in the same competition. Due to the situation at Bury, MK Dons have played a game less than the majority of the league and have the chance this weekend to make up some ground on those above them.

It's been a tough start for Downes' Dons with them still looking for their first win of the campaign. There was encouraging signs in last weeks 0-0 draw with Wycombe but they are still searching for that elusive first league win of the season.

Team News

Paul Tisdale has no new injury concerns and could hand summer signing Brennan Dickenson his full league debut, having featured in the EFL Trophy in the week. Joe Mason, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Ben Reeves will all miss out through injury.

AFC Wimbledon can welcome back Anthony Wordsworth after injury. There is a possibility that Downes could chose to give Marcus Forss, Ryan Delaney and Max Sanders debuts.

What the managers have said

Downes is looking for his sides recent performances to be merited with the points they deserve on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a good place to go and get the three points. We look to get three points every time we play.

"We’ve been competitive and unfortunate not to do it this season, but going forward it’s a great opportunity for us to go and put all the good bits of our performances together and come away with a win. There’s nothing better than a clean sheet and a win.”

Paul Tisdale is aware that the game on the weekend is an extra special one, although he stressed how the players need to remain calm, he said:

"We have to prepare in the same way – it’s a football field and it’s 11 v 11 but it’s not just another game, because the people on the periphery and all the things that go on around the game, makes it different.

“Our job is to make it as ordinary as possible for the players. We know the dynamic of this game but there is still the matter of trying to beat the opposition, with three points at stake."