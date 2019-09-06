Tarkowski has 'work to do' following England omission

James Tarkowski believes he has got 'work to do' following his omission from the recent England squad.

The Burnley centre-half has started the season strongly, with his team picking up four points from four games and was in contention for selection alongside teammates Nick Pope and Ben Mee.

Only Pope was chosen by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming home qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo and Tarkowski believes his performances could have earned him the call.

“I feel like I have been performing well,” Tarkowski told Lancs Live.

“I have not made it which is obviously disappointing but that shows I still have work to do and I will be working as hard as ever to show that.

“I am sure the England manager will be watching me amongst many other players, I have just got to keep performing and show what I can do.

“I think the competition throughout the squad is high and the manager has a difficult job to pick from players deserving an opportunity to be there,” Tarkowski said.

“I am really enjoying my football at the moment”

Southgate chose to select uncapped Tyrone Mings over Tarkowski, but the Clarets defender feels that the manager is entitled to this decision.

“He has obviously seen it as an opportunity to give someone new a chance so that is his decision, he is the manager and that is what he is there to do.

“I only concentrate on myself, I know how well I am playing at the moment and how well I feel and I just have to concentrate on myself.

“There is always the next squad and the squad after that to go and show what you can do so I have to concentrate on myself and the team I play for.

“I am really enjoying my football at the moment,” said Tarkowski, who feels as though his good start is down to a clear summer and a full pre-season.

“I feel good, I have had a full pre-season behind me and I have come back in really good shape.

“I’ve still got to prove myself at this level and that is what I am looking to do.

“I am always looking to improve and I still feel like I am at an age where I have progress to make and I will be looking to do that as well,” Tarkowski added.

England face Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and head down to St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton where they face Kosovo, and Burnley return to Premier League action against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.