Double award nomination for Ashley Barnes after impressive start

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has earned nominations for the Premier League Player and Goal of the Month after his excellent August.

Barnes' four goals have been instrumental in the Clarets' solid start, with a win and a draw on the board following their first four matches.

He has maintained his strong form from the latter half of the 2018/19 season.

Only Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane who have outscored him over the course of the calendar year.

Barnes' season so far

The 29-year-old flew out of the blocks on the opening day against Southampton with an excellent match-winning double.

He then grabbed an equaliser for Sean Dyche's side at The Emirates, only for Arsenal to eventually run out 2-1 winners.

Then came the strike at Wolves which has put him in the running for the Goal of the Month award.

The ball broke for Barnes just over 25 yards from goal, he chested it down and proceeded to lash it into the corner on the half-volley, leaving Rui Patricio helpless.

It would have been decisive had the hosts not been awarded a penalty deep into added time.

Last time out against Liverpool, there was frustration for the frontman, who enjoyed very little service in the 3-0 defeat.

The competition

Barnes is up against five others August stars, four of whom play for the Premier League's top two.

Top scorer Aguero and assist leader Kevin de Bruyne are potentially the favourites.

Also in the running are Roberto Firmino (two goals, two assists), Raheem Sterling (five goals) and Teemu Pukki (five goals, one assist).

The winner will be determined by the combination of a fan vote and the verdicts of the league's 20 captains.