Mason Mount learning from Frank Lampard in the finishing department

Mason Mount's whirlwind few months since starting his first senior Chelsea game has only become more hectic after he was selected for the Gareth Southgate's England set up.

Mount is likely to feature in the Three Lions’ European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo thanks to impressive performances for the Blues in the Premier League.

He has appeared in all four of Frank Lampard's lineups in the league, scoring twice as he out performed many of his more experienced team mates.

Shouldering the scoring load

In fact, only Mount and other academy graduate, Tammy Abraham, have found the back of the net for the Blues, showing promising signs for the future of English football.

Despite his expertly taken finishes against Leicester City and Norwich City, Mount was not quite contempt with his tally, eager to improve on his current record.

"After training, we would do some finishing sometimes," he told the Metro, ahead of England's clash with Bulgaria.

There are few better mentors for Mount to learn from than his manager; Lampard netted 211 goals for Chelsea, making him the clubs all time record-goal scorer and fourth in the history of the Premier League.

He continued to say: "Obviously talking to him (Lampard) every day, especially after games, [he] tells me what I can do better, where I can make the runs and where I can get into the box."

Scoring made simple

Despite only returning to Chelsea in the summer, Mount already has a reputation for scoring from midfield.

Whilst on loan in Holland at Vitesse Arnhem, he netted 14 goals in 39 Eredivisie fixtures, earning himself a place in the Team of the Year in 2017/18.

Similarly he made a name for himself at Derby County, under the guidance of Lampard, scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances.

Now off the mark for the Blues, he wants to keep improving, learning from one of the best in the business.

"I’m always speaking to him (Lampard) and trying to learn things every day. Mostly after training, we do finishing and there’s no better person to learn from than him!’"

Obviously the training must be playing off; nobody in the division has taken more shots than outside of the box than the 20-year-old (12).