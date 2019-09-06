John Terry has been labelled a ‘great mentor’ by Tyrone Mings

Chelsea legend John Terry has been praised by Tyrone Mings for his help behind the scenes at Aston Villa in light of the defender’s first England call-up.

Mings’ selection in the England squad by Gareth Southgate was confirmed on the 29th August alongside Blues midfielder Mason Mount.

Villa’s £26 million summer signing has made four appearances so far this season keeping just one clean sheet. However, he made a case for the call-up with impressive performances in each.

The 26-year-old gave thanks for his call-up to ex-Chelsea captain Terry for his work on the training ground to develop his game.

‘He has developed my game for sure’

Terry joined Villa ahead of the 2017/18 season from Chelsea and went on to captain the side 32 times in 32 league starts. The now retired defender led his side into the Championship Play-Off Final but fell to defeat at the hands of Fulham.

The following season Terry retired and joined Dean Smith’s management team working as assistant manager.

Mings spent the second half of last season with Villa on loan from Bournemouth before making the move permanent. He has recognised the incredible work Terry has done with him to develop his game.

“He [Terry] has developed my game for sure,” answered Mings in his first England press conference.

“I have been fortunate to work with some really good coaches over the years - [former Ipswich boss] Mick McCarthy; [Bournemouth manager] Eddie Howe; [Villa boss] Smith.

"Terry is just another great example of somebody I can learn from, who has been there and achieved everything I would want to achieve in the game.

"To learn from him and take little pieces of advice from him is something I feel really fortunate to be able to do.

“We do a lot of work on clips and reviewing my performances. So, I feel like I'm in a really good place and I have a really good mentor to learn from.

"He tries to tell me to go through a game without being seen or without being mentioned. He says that is a good reflection of a centre-back's performance - if they come off the pitch and nobody really knows what they've done, and they've quietly gone about their business. So that is something I am trying to do more.

"After a game we'll watch clips of my game back and he'll then tell me what he likes and what he doesn't like.”

‘He has all the experience’

The Bath-born defender also boasted about the number of great managers Terry has worked under in his career who gave him advice which has helped Terry give Mings his.

The five-time Premier League winner has worked under managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Felipe Scolari in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mings said: “He's worked under such great managers and he's obviously got all the experience that I would love to have, so things that he tells me really stick and we then try to implement that on the training pitch and work through different things.

"He gives me a little bit of criticism but at the moment it's a lot of positivity."