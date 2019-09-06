Michael Hector has agreed to move to Fulham in January 2020, parting ways with Chelsea, who'm he never made an appearance for.

The defender signed for the Blues back in 2015 from Reading, only to return to the Royals that same year on loan.

Further loan moves to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday weren't enough for Chelsea to recall the 27-year-old permanently as he finally departs Stamford Bridge.

Hector was named as Wednesday's Player of the Year last season and has played 334 games in his career, none of which for Chelsea.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Fulham sit sixth in the Championship, under the guidance of former Blue, Scott Parker.

The vice chairman is pleased

Hector will begin training with Fulham immediately ahead of his move and their vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan told spoke to the club website.

"Although Michael can't officially join until January, what's important is he's now a member of Fulham.

"Michael will help us challenge for promotion and make us better in the second half of the season at a time when depth, experience and quality will be at a premium in the Championship."