Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater suffers ankle injury

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out of action for a week having suffered an ankle injury in an off-field incident Sky Sports News reports.

The Blues signed Drinkwater for £35 million from Leicester ahead of the 2017/18 season, but the central midfielder struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old made just 23 appearances over two seasons before leaving for Burnley on loan until January.

In the ex-Leicester City man’s first season with the Blues he spent much of his time injured and working back to game fitness.

The two-time Premier League winner missed 18 matches due to injury and is now predicted to be out of contention for Burnley’s trip to Brighton.

First season as a Blue

Drinkwater only appeared in 22 appearances for Chelsea in his opening season and averaged just 52 minutes a game in all competitions.

The former Manchester United academy prospect scored one goal for the Blues which came against Stoke City and was voted Chelsea December Goal of the Month.

Drinkwater provided no assists nor scored again but managed to average an impressive 2.17 points a game in the league.

He managed to win the FA Cup under Antonio Conte featuring in just the third, fourth and fifth round. The English midfielder found himself out of favour in the latter stages.