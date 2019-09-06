Manchester United Women Season Preview: Can United impress in their first season in the WSL?  

It was a debut season to remember for Manchester United Women as they were crowned winners of the FA Women's Championship. But now they face an even tougher task as they prepare for life in the top flight.

Football fans will witness history take place this weekend as first up for Casey Stoney’s Red Devils is a historic clash against neighbours Manchester City.

The opening day of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League will see the first-ever Manchester derby at Premier League ground, the Etihad Stadium. It is set to be a momentous occasion for both teams with over 20,000 tickets sold for the fixture.

Last Season

The newly formed Manchester United Women kicked off their first campaign in August 2018, following a 13-year absence from the women’s senior game.

Stoney was appointed as the club’s head coach in June and success ensued from there. 10 months, eighteen wins, 11 clean sheets and 98 goals later, United claimed the Women’s Championship title in style with a 7-0 win against Crystal Palace and gained deserved promotion to the WSL.

The only team to test Manchester United last season were Durham Women. The Wildcats were the only team to take points off the eventual champions and they did this on two occasions.

In the cup competitions, the champions reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and the League Cup semi-finals.

The Manager

Casey Stoney is a former England international, who has over 100 caps to her name since making her debut in 2000. The versatile defender has played for the likes of Arsenal, Charlton, Chelsea, Lincoln and ended her playing career at Liverpool in 2018.

The United head coach role follows spells as interim player-manager at Chelsea and as a part of Phil Neville’s backroom team with the England National team.

Impressively, Manchester United is Stoney’s first job in management and after such an impeccable debut season she can class herself as one of the best managers in the country.

However, the real test is just about to start. Season one for United was certainly seen as a stepping stone for the club in terms of preparation for life in the competitive Super League and the upcoming season will no doubt give us a closer examination of Stoney’s coaching ability.

Transfer Business

The biggest disappointment for Manchester United in the off-season was the surprise loss of club captain Alex Greenwood to reigning European champions Lyon. Despite this, United have strengthened in other areas.

Stoney brought in the likes of England internationals Abbie Mcmanus and Mary Earps. Mcmanus crosses over from the blue side of Manchester, bringing a wealth of quality and WSL experience. Whilst, Earps will provide well-needed cover for the absent Siobhan Chamberlain who is expecting her first child in 2020.

Scotland international Jane Ross arrives from West Ham and will bolster United's options upfront. In her only season for the Hammers Ross netted 11 times in 30 appearances. The striker has also previously played for rivals Man City where she scored 25 times in 61 matches across her 2 and ½ year spell at the club.

Player to Watch

Midfielder - Jackie Groenen

The biggest transfer coup of the off-season for Stoney has to be the signing of Netherlands international Jackie Groenen.

The highly-rated former Chelsea midfielder was recruited from FFC Frankfurt where she has plied her trade since 2015.

The 24-year-old won the Euro Championships in 2017 on home soil and was subsequently named in the team of the tournament. Most recently Groenen was part of the Netherlands squad who reached the final of the Women’s World Cup.

One For The Future

Striker - Lauren James

The standout young player in this United squad is Lauren James. James made a shock transfer from Arsenal Women in the summer of 2018 in search of consistent game time.

The 17-year-old England youth international, who became the second-youngest player in Arsenal’s history to make their debut, flourished throughout the Red’s promotion-winning campaign.

In her debut season with the club, the striker scored 14 goals in 18 league games with three goals also coming from cup competitions.

Predicted finish

With the additions Stoney has made to her squad, blending youth with experience, United will be aiming for the top half of the table.

Last season, 13 points bridged the gap between Birmingham City and Reading in fourth and fifth respectively, this should allow United to slot in just behind the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City who will be challenging for the title.