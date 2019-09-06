Liverpool vs Reading WSL Preview: Can the Royals get a result in Merseyside? 

Liverpool and Reading will be kicking off their 19/20 Women's Super League season at Prenton Park on Sunday and both sides will be looking for a positive start to the campaign.

The visitors finished above the Reds in the WSL last season in fifth, Liverpool only securing eighth.

Vicky Jepson's side may be more drilled and stronger this time around, but this fixture is set to be a tightly contested game.

Team News

Liverpool midfielder Laura Coombs departed for Manchester City this summer, but Jepson has introduced three new signings to strengthen the squad.

Melissa Lawley, Jade Bailey and former Reading defender Becky Jane are in contention to be handed their competitive Reds' debuts on Sunday.

Likewise, Reading also have new faces this season including Maxime Bennink and Norweigan internationals Amalie Eikeland and Kristine Leine.

What the managers had to say...

Speaking on pre-season, the Royals boss believes her squad are ready for the challenge of this season and facing Liverpool on the opening day.

To readingfc.co.uk, Kelly Chambers said: "I am excited for the start of season and to see the players bring everything together they have learned and gained and to really be a force to compete within the WSL.

"We have obviously added some fantastic players to the group we had last season to improve us as a squad, but I believe this group have added and gained so much during pre-season that will make us stronger than last year.”

In her first column of the season on liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson spoke very highly of the Royals but maintained that her team will be ready for the challenge.

She said: "We know Reading FC Women is a tough start to the season.

"They have really strong individual players and great backroom staff, so we know we can’t just expect to turn up and take three points.

"We have got to be at 110 per cent to compete with a team like Reading and we are looking forward to that challenge."

Previous meetings

Liverpool fell to a 0-1 defeat at home to Reading early last season and the Royals will be eager to replicate and potentially better that result.

When the Reds visited Adams Park in December, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

In fact, Liverpool have failed to win their last four Super League meetings with Reading, so Jepson will be looking to end that stat this time around.

The Merseyside club travel to London to face newly-promoted Tottenham on September 15, so Jepson will be looking for her team to kick the season off with a win and head into their upcoming fixtures in good form.

Chambers will demand her side replicate their efforts from last term and keep their position mid-table in the League, with the challenge of pushing higher.

But with a difficult home game against Manchester City next, putting points on the board early is a must for the Royals.