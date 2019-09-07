Bruce backs Lascelles for an England call up

Jamaal Lascelles was touted for an England call up before the 2018 World Cup but missed out and his performances have dipped since.

However, Steve Bruce believes his captain is in line for his first international cap in the near future.

Bruce has been heaping praise on Lascelles during the international break to tempt Gareth Southgate into having a second look at Lascelles.

Ready for the step up

Aside from the heavy defeat against Norwich City Lascelles and the rest of the Newcastle United defence have been organised and well drilled.

This has made many Newcastle fans suggest Lascelles should be promoted into the England set-up after seeing Tyrone Mings receive a call up for his form with newly-promoted Aston Villa.

The ex-Nottingham Forest defender has improved drastically since signing for the Magpies in 2014.

He has been an ever-present in the Newcastle team for four seasons now which should stand him in a good place for a potential call up if Southgate believes he deserves one.

Faith from his manager

Lascelles is one of the youngest captains in the Premier League and was appointed skipper by Rafa Benitez in 2016 when he was just 22-years old.

This proves he is a natural leader and has the ability to make his mark on the international stage.

Bruce believes he has the ability to play for England and it is only a matter of time before he gets his deserved call up.

He said: "You have just seen Tyrone Mings appear from nowhere.

"All you can do is keep playing well on the biggest stage.

"I have been very, very pleased with him."

The next step

Bruce believes there is only one natural step for Lascelles to take in his career and that is to become an England international.

The ex-Manchester United defender is the perfect mentor for Lascelles as he excelled at club level but never proved himself on the international stage.

Bruce added: "The next step is now Gareth Southgate. And Gareth is welcome to his opinion.

"Who wouldn't want to play for their country?

"Jamaal just has to keep plodding away.

"The good thing for him is that he is playing every week which can only help."