Marc Albrighton focussed on victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has suggested that the Foxes will head to Old Trafford next week aiming to earn victory against Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes head into next weekend's clash in confident form and occupy third position in the Premier League, five positions ahead of the struggling Red Devils.

Despite that, the East-Midlanders have not come away from Old Trafford with victory in 21 years, with a clash against Manchester United always representing a daunting task no matter their form.

Albrighton has insisted that he is not fazed by those facts, instead choosing to focus on earning what could potentially be a pivotal victory for Leicester and their aim of European football this season.

'We need to go to places like Old Trafford to win'

Talking to LCFC.com, the 29-year-old said: "We need to go to places like Old Trafford to win, not going there being overawed by it all.

"The big games against Manchester United away mean nothing if you're not picking up three points against other teams at home, like we did against Bournemouth."

"They're always difficult, they're always going to be tricky, but you've got to win those games and that's where you pick up your points."

'It's not nice having to watch your team-mates'

Albrighton is now embarking on his sixth season as a Leicester City player following his transfer from near neighbours Aston Villa back in 2014. In his time at the King Power Stadium, the wideman has won the Premier League title, as well as represented the club in the UEFA Champions League.

He has endured a stop-start to the current campaign though having only made one start in all competitions under Foxes' boss Rodgers, with that coming in the last match against Bournemouth. However, Albrighton has suggested that he is relishing the challenge of becoming one of the first names on the team sheet yet again.

He said: "When I got the call to say I was going to be starting against Bournemouth, I was obviously delighted.

"It's not nice when you're having to watch your team-mates instead of being out there yourself.

"From my point of view, I just had to go in there and give the best account of myself as I could. I knew I couldn't be perfect, I've not completed 90 minutes, not even in pre-season, yet, so I just had to go out there and give everything for as long as I could and hopefully put in a good performance."