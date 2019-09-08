Five things we have learnt from Newcastle's season so far

Newcastle United have four points from their opening four games despite playing two teams who will be fighting for a top-four place in Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies have impressed in parts this season, however, Steve Bruce is yet to win over a number of Newcastle fans.

Bruce has spoke positively this season about his squad and how everyone has stepped up and performed when called upon.

Below is five things that we have learned so far this season.

5. Supporters making a stand

After years of protests and supporters groups saying they will boycott until Mike Ashley sells the club, it seems this summer was the final straw for many fans.

Fans are used to seeing St James' Park full with 52,000 there for every game, however, attendances have been way below that for both of their home league games so far.

Against Watford, there was only 44,157 in attendance making it the lowest league crowd since 2012 which shows many fans are finally making a stand against the regime.

Reports of 10,000 season tickets being unsold for the 2019/20 Premier League season and St James' Park being below 90% full is what should really worry the Newcastle hierarchy.

4. Apathy still surrounds St James' Park

After seeing Rafa Benitez not renew his contract many fans said that was enough and it was a sign of things to come.

Bruce was an uninspiring appointment in many fans' eyes and still has a mountain to climb if he is to get the fans back on side.

When the Magpies equalised against the Hornets it was the quietest St James' Park had been for a number of years, despite the importance of the goal.

If Newcastle are to perform on the pitch they will need the fans to get behind them and give players a chance to adapt to a new manager and tactics, which does not seem forthcoming.

3. The Magpies on par

After an expected defeat on the opening day against the Gunners, it was the unexpected humiliation at Carrow Road which sent alarm bells ringing.

However, after an unexpected win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Magpies followed it up with a battling point against Watford.

Most fans would have taken four points before the season began, however, they would have expected the points to come in a different way.

Performances have maybe not been up to the same standard as last season, but they have more points compared to this time last season.

2. This squad still has passion and fight

Questions were asked after the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, however, they were swiftly answered with a resolute display against Spurs.

This teams' fight and passion should never come into question as they enjoy playing for Newcastle as that was instilled into them during the Benitez era.

Everything that the squad stands for was optimised in a clip against Spurs when the full-time whistle was blown as four-players fell to their knees in celebration and relief.

1. Almiron needs guidance and support on and off the field

After a blistering start to life in England last season, despite not registering a goal or assist many have question the Paraguayans ability.

However, he was brought in by Benitez and played alongside Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, all of who were Spanish speaking.

Miguel Almiron is clearly not playing to his potential in his new role as a second striker partnering Joelinton upfront.

He is coming too deep and leaving the Brazillian isolated up top, however, he needs reassurances about his position in the team and requires an arm around the shoulder from Bruce.

He should still come good for the Magpies but his talent needs to be nurtured and once he gets his first goal they should come tumbling in.