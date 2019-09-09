Willems insists he will be better after the international break

After being thrust into the first game of the season against Arsenal as a central midfielder, Jetro Willems has established himself as a solid left wing-back.

The ex-Eintracht Frankfurt player admits it has been 'a great start' to his career at Newcastle United.

He is ready to grasp his chance in the first-team with Matt Ritchie having picked up a serious injury against Leicester City and prove he is able to 'play there'.

Can only get better

Having put a tactical mix up behind him which saw him play the first five minutes against the Gunners in midfield.

He was not told to slot in at left wing-back he has put in a number of consistent performances which have impressed many fans.

Willems believes there is, even more, to come after a much-needed break and been able to get stuff organised back in the Netherlands.

He said: "Personally, it has been a great time to get some rest.

"It has been chaotic for me.

"I came from training camp of Frankfurt and I could not go back to Holland and organise my things.

"Now I have had the opportunity to do that."

However, despite not being able to get settled on Tyneside yet, he has impressed on the pitch, especially going forward.

He registered an assist in the Carabao Cup for Yoshinori Muto to level things up against the Foxes as well as striking up a good understanding with Christian Atsu against Watford.

Ready to keep improving

After Ritchie picked up an injury Willems has not looked back and alongside Atsu he was the Magpies biggest attacking threat against the Hornets.

He added: "I can play anywhere down the left-hand side.

"Now Matt Ritchie is injured so I can show that I can play there."

However, he wants the whole team to keep improving and moving forward as he knows there is still plenty of work to do.

The Magpies have picked up four points so far this season with a victory against Tottenham Hotspur and a well-deserved point against Watford.

Steve Bruce's side have proved they are capable of staying up for a third season in a row against Spurs and Watford.

However, performances like the one against Norwich City must be eradicated as they will only lead to further scrutiny from fans.

The whole squad must keep improving

Looking back on the first four weeks, Willems said: "I think as a team we had a great start.

"Against Arsenal, there was a mistake for the goal, but Norwich we made mistakes as a team.

"But against Tottenham, Leicester and Watford we have shown we had great opportunities to show something good.

"We have shown that we do something this year.

"We need to go from day to day and game to game - we will see."