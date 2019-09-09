Newcastle United loan watch: A tough week for loanees

With star loanee Freddie Woodman receiving a break this weekend due to international football taking place it was Newcastle United's lower league loanees' time to shine.

With all of them facing difficult fixtures both home and away it was a difficult week for positive results and performances.

Kelland Watts

After giving away a penalty last week Watts was given the opportunity to bounce back and despite an okay personal performance, a positive result was not forthcoming for Stevenage.

Watts was deployed on the left of a back three, despite being most accomplished to play in the middle and put in an okay display despite losing 4-2 away to Cheltenham Town.

The score was flattering for the home side, however, as they scored twice in the final 10 minutes cancelling out Danny Newton's double which looked to have earned the away side another draw.

However, it is now no win from seven games as Stevenage sit second bottom of League Two.

Elias Sorensen

It was another defeat for Carlisle United and a disappointing day for Sorensen as he only came on for the final three minutes.

Carlisle suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Exeter City who are unbeaten and top of League Two.

It will be yet another game that Sorensen has failed to start or at least get significant minutes which will continue to worry Newcastle and loan coordinator, Shola Ameobi.

Rolando Aarons

Aarons made his debut for Wycombe Wanderers as he came on in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

Aarons had very little time to make an impact but did still look fit, in good shape and ready to make an impact in League One.

Wanderers beat Lincoln City 3-1to send them top of the league and Aarons will look to help keep them there during his five-month loan spell.

Unused players

Jacob Murphy and Freddie Woodman

Neither were involved for their respective clubs as there was no Championship football due to international fixtures.

Dan Barlaser

Barlaser was an unused substitute for Rotherham United's 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Nathan Harker

The 20-year old was named on the bench by Lee Clark for the second game in a row as Blyth Spartans secured a 1-1 draw with Kidderminster Harriers.

Liam Gibson

Gibson was once again an unused substitute as Grimsby Town fell to another defeat, this time a 2-0 home defeat against Crewe Alexandra