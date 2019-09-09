Hayden admits his ambitions about playing for the Three Lions

Isaac Hayden has become of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders, even if he has gone very much under the radar.

If you were to ask anyone that does not support Newcastle United if Hayden deserves a call-up, many would likely respond with 'who is he?'

However, if you watch him, he reads the game very well, organises the midfield and brings the ball into the final third very well.

Hayden himself admits it will be 'difficult' to fit into Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020 or the qualifiers.

A call up seems unlikely

After an excellent second half of last season where Hayden kept Jonjo Shelvey and Mo Diame out of the side, he went up in many people's estimations.

However, with England having many attacking players Hayden will likely find a call up difficult to come by, despite it being deserved if caps were earned based purely on form.

Hayden said: "I do think about it (playing for England),”

“I think the issue is that with the way that England play, they tend to go with a lot more attacking, ‘flairy’ type of players in that area."

This does not play to the 24-year old's strengths, however, if one of the defensive midfielders were to pick up injuries, Southgate may take a more detailed look at Hayden.

Competition for places is tough

Hayden is keeping Shelvey and Ki Sung-Yueng out of the team this season having started every Premier League game so far, and is thriving off his own confidence.

However, with Sean Longstaff in the side, it is the youngster who gets further forward thus forcing Hayden to keep it tight at the back, which is what he is best at.

This may be the biggest reason for Southgate overlooking him at the minute as well as in the future and he acknowledges it.

He added: “They rarely restrain themselves – from what I see looking in from the outside, Gareth only really has one or two players who can play in that more (defensive) position.

"Unfortunately, for me, I’ve got Jordan Henderson, Liverpool captain and Champions League winner, who in the last couple of years has really stepped up his game to the levels where he is now.

“It’s difficult for me to get in there, but I think the most important thing for me is to just keep playing the games I’m doing. If I’m playing the games and performing to the required level, then if I get in, I get in. If not, I’ll carry on playing and working.”