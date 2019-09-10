Guendouzi a perfect example for fellow youngsters, says Emery

Matteo Guendouzi has started the 2019/20 in fine form, putting in arguably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt during the North London derby and impressing with a perfect balance of midfield steel and creative drive.

The 20-year-old has featured in all of the club's games so far, going from strength to strength in his development as evidenced by an international call-up following an injury to Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Unai Emery praises Guendouzi for strong development

Such is his form and importance at the base of Arsenal's midfield that the Frenchman has become somewhat of an example for Unai Emery to illustrate to other young Gunners as they look to make the step up towards the first team.

"Matteo is a very good example for how we can develop our young players, with new young players or the spirit within the players who are here now", the manager told the club's official website.

"He started last year at the beginning with some doubts about his adaptation after he came from Lorient in the second division in France. He was very young, but his ambition and his wish to adapt very quickly as well as his quality, were very good for us."

Indeed, during his first few performances in an Arsenal shirt, Guendouzi appeared to pass games by more often than not, with the midfielder struggling to contend with the rigour and physicality of England's top flight.

Guendouzi a perfect example for fellow young stars, says Emery

His trajectory, which has increased two fold since, now offers a guiding light for fellow young stars Joe Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, who have impressed in pre-season and the early stages of the league campaign.

"We were working with him [Guendouzi] on some details we needed to improve with him - his food, his body, how we can work to make it stronger, his arms, his legs."

"This year, I think he's taken one step ahead, improving and also giving us one level more in his performances. We want to continue with him, working in each training session and in each match."

"For him and for us, it's a big challenge to take that step ahead. For other young players, his spirit, his progress, his development is a good example, for Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Nelson. It's a very good example for everybody."