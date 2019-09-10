Brazilian star ready to force a way out of Chelsea

To be offered a chance to live in Italy, Spain, Brazil, England, Holland and Germany across a seven-year period would come as a dream to a majority of the population.

However, this dream has become a living nightmare for Lucas Piazon, who has spent those seven years moving across the globe, whilst still technically on the books at Chelsea.

Upon joining the Blues in 2012 from Sao Paulo, he was dubbed the 'new Kaka'; now at the age of 27 and onto his seventh loan move, Piazon admits it is time for permanent change.

Finally, the end of the road?

The club in conversation is Rio Ave, bringing Piazon closer to Brazil, his native land, and the country he was prized from before he came to England.

Having signed a two-year contract on loan with the Portuguese side, he revealed his hopes of leaving Chelsea indelibly.

"My idea, actually, was to leave Chelsea for good, but that didn’t happen", he said to Portuguese newspaper A BOLA, reported by SportsWitness.

And can anyone blame the forward for wanting to stay away from Stamford Bridge for good; across his chequered past with the Blues, Piazon has featured in just one Premier League match.

He remains positive and believes he can finally create a new chapter in rebuilding his reputation, saying: "Football changes a lot overnight, but today, in the face of all this, I think it’s a page turned.”

Home is where the heart is

Piazon must've become extremely familiar with estate agents as he attempted to settle down in another location season-upon-season.

It may appear a luxury to the naked eye, yet Piazon only viewed it as a negative effect on not only his football, but his personal life as well.

He said, "I’m tired of playing here and there, I need a place where I can feel at home. I want to know that in July I will return to the same place, to the same house. Being moving all the time is very complicated."

After being named the Chelsea's Young Player of the Season for 2011/12, Piazon was shipped off to Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham and Chievo. All these loan deals lasted no more than a singular campaign, the longest of which with the Cottagers, cut short by a fracture-dislocation in his right ankle.

Piazon continued to voice his frustration at being a Chelsea outcast, continuedly hurried along like parcel awaiting delivery.

"I’d have a good season on loan, but I’d come back and was soon loaned again. There was no point in going out on loan, playing well, coming back, not being used and being loaned again."

He even foresaw his own unfortunate future, whilst playing for Fulham, saying, "By the way, I said exactly that three years ago and it didn’t go so well at Chelsea, it generated some discomfort."

Kaka-n't get a deal

André Villas-Boas was the manager who brought Piazon to London in the region of around £5 million, along with a hefty comparison to one of the footballing icons of the 21st century.

He was not the only new name on Chelsea's books that campaign: Gary Cahill, Raul Meireles, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Daniel Sturridge, amongst others, would be signed simultaneously to the then 17-year-old Brazilian.

With a squad already brimming with talent, Piazon would have struggled for a starting place without being shunted out on loan, a feeling he has never quite lived down.

“Playing at Chelsea is hard. In addition to the big players who are often signed, there’s also the pressure to put the younger and best players from the academy, which is no longer my case.”

"It didn’t make much sense for the club to get me playing, especially at a time when they made €100m signings and also had a lot of house talent coming up."

Rio Ave agreed to keep him until 2021, a year before his contract at Chelsea expires, and for a man with only 162 senior appearances, his aim has to be in reigniting what was once such a promising career.