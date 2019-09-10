Andreas Christensen heaps praise on Frank Lampard’s methods

Andreas Christensen has revealed he is enjoying an injection of new life under Frank Lampard in an interview with the Fifth Stand Chelsea App.

The Danish centre-half claimed that the squad have been enjoying the training sessions and have been kept on their toes to perform the best they can every day.

The 23-year-old added that since the arrival of Lampard he has been given a new and revitalised lease of belief having performed well thus far this season.

‘It’s good to have someone believe in me’

Christensen made just 29 appearances last season for the Blues with 15 of which came in the successful Europa League campaign.

However, it was a different story in the Premier League for the former IF Brøndby youngster. Maurizio Sarri handed the defender just six starts in the league and did not make an appearance until the start of December.

The ball-playing defender felt as if there was not much belief in him last season but feels under Lampard, with three starts already, he is ready to kick on.

“It’s been a learning curve,” Christensen began. “I didn’t play as much as I would have liked last season. Just Europa League and cup games mainly.

“But it’s been good to come back and feel like someone is really believing in me again and play regularly so far this season.”

‘He is keeping us on our toes’

Christensen added how Lampard’s training methods differ from Sarri’s the season before claiming the Chelsea all-time top goal scorer is aiming to always keep his players on their toes.

The defender insisted that Lampard only accepts maximum effort and commitment as they look to chalk more points on the board upon return from the international break.

“The manager is always keeping us on our toes,” he said. “He wants us to do the best we can, and he is pushing us to perform the best we can every day.

‘That’s what people really like in training and we are all enjoying the sessions.”