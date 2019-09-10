N’Golo Kante leads the way for Chelsea as FIFA 20 ratings are released

N’Golo Kante has been confirmed as the highest rated Chelsea player in this year’s FIFA 20, taking the top spot from now-Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

The 2018 World Cup winner is 89 rated and is on par with the likes of French counterparts Kylian Mbappe and Anotoine Griezmann.

Kante is followed by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea in joint second who are both 84 rated.

Chelsea’s fourth highest rated player by EA Sports is 83 rated Jorginho followed by five 82 rated Blues which consist the likes of Willian, Antonio Rudiger, Olivier Giroud, Mateo Kovacic and Pedro.

N’Golo Kante - 89

The 28-year-old midfielder has retained his position of ‘CDM’ or ‘Central Defensive Midfielder’ having played the majority if not the entirety of last season as a slightly more advanced central midfielder under Maurizio Sarri.

Kante has kept hold of his 89 overall however has seen -2 reduction of his pace from 80 to 78 and a -1 reduction in his shooting from 66 to 65. He has also lost -1 in physicality but has the same passing, dribbling and defending.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 84

Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper holds onto his winter upgrade of an 84 overall but has seen a significant increase in his kicking potentially as a result of his ‘sweeper keeper’ ball playing role at the back.

Embed from Getty Images

Kepa’s kicking has deservedly risen from 79 to 86 having successfully completed 85.4% of his passes last season for the Blues.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has received a -1 in his speed, but his other card face stats remain the same.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 84

Azpilicueta has taken a number of significant downgrades in particular card face stats ahead of FIFA 20.

Embed from Getty Images

The Chelsea captain has had a position change from a centre back, back to a right-back. The 30-year-old defender has received a -2 in overall from an 86 to 84 with other card face stats such as pace reduced from 76 to 70.

He has also lost -1 in passing to 77, physicality to 76 and dribbling to 73 as well as a -2 in defending down to 85.

Jorginho - 83

Chelsea’s Italian general in the heart of midfield has received a -1 downgrade from EA Sports having been rated 84 prior.

Embed from Getty Images

Jorginho’s pace has taken a monumental hit with the gaming company reducing his FIFA 19 pace of 72 down to 55. He has also lost -1 in dribbling, shooting and defending as well as -2 in physicality. The 27-year-old has retained his 84 passing.

Antonio Rudiger - 82

Rudiger has been rated as Chelsea’s fifth highest rated player alongside fellow 82 rated players such as Kovacic, Willian, Giroud and Pedro.

The German defender is one of few Blues players to have earned an improved overall going from an 81 to an 82.

Embed from Getty Images

The 26-year-old has lost -1 in his pace but has received a +3 in his shooting taking him up to 43 and a +1 in his physicality, defending and dribbling card face stats.

The remaining overalls

Kovacic - 82

Willian - 82

Pedro - 82

Giroud - 82

Marcos Alonso - 81

Andreas Christensen - 80

Kurt Zouma - 80

Christian Pulisic - 79

Michy Batshuayi - 79

Ross Barkley - 79

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 79

Davide Zappacosta - 79

Emerson - 77

Tammy Abraham - 76

Mason Mount - 75

Willy Caballero - 75

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 74

Reece James - 73

Fikayo Tomori - 72