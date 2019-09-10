Tottenham confirm Giovani Lo Celso will be out until at least November after suffering hip injury on international duty

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Giovani Lo Celso fell victim to a hip injury which Tottenham officials say will keep him out of first team training until the end of November.

Argentina failed to beat Chile that match, and even failed to score or really threaten their opponents which continues their poor run of form in recent months.

Lo Celso, 23, was believed to have returned to Tottenham after getting injured - and this was confirmed after Erik Lamela posted an image on his Instagram showing his compatriot back in Spurs' lavish training facilities.

Unfortunate timing

The former PSG and Real Betis star has so far has been unable to secure his first start for the Lilywhites and has not received too many minutes from the bench either.

Lo Celso found it difficult against Manchester City and Newcastle in his cameo appearances to make an impact, however the new signing managed to impress supporters and pundits with his energy and desire against North London arch rivals Arsenal.

With Tanguy Ndombele still nursing an injury and Moussa Sissoko frustrating supporters with his ability in the final third, there were calls for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to throw in Lo Celso alongside Harry Winks for the matches after the international break.

However, it is unlikely we will see Giovani Lo Celso in action for Tottenham for another 8 weeks - and so the wait to see what the Argentine is truly capable of continues.

New signings all on the injury table

Record signing Ndombele is continuing his return to action after his thigh injury that he suffered in training.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was left out of the France squad and is likely to also miss the match against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ryan Sessegnon also joins his fellow new signing in the physio room as he continues rehabilitation after his hamstring injury.

The England U21 international is estimated to be back in first team action in around a months time.

Juan Foyth and Eric Dier remain injured however Kyle Walker-Peters' return to first team full training will be a boost for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

This Saturday's fixture between Spurs and Crystal Palace will take place at 3:00pm (BST).

This match will not be televised live, so your best bet if you want to keep up with all the action would be to stay right here with us on Vavel and follow the live text commentary we will provide!