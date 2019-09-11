'The last month at Arsenal I was not happy', Mkhitaryan reveals

Since swapping Old Trafford for The Emirates, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has enjoyed a turgid time in the Premier League, struggling to build up ahead of steam and cement a consistent place in the club’s starting eleven.

Making the move in January 2018, the Armenian is yet to showcase his best and subsequently finds himself regarded as one of the worst transfers in recent years.

Mkhitaryan reveals why he moved on from Arsenal this summer

Having now secured a season-long loan move to AS Roma for the 2019/20 campaign, Mkhitaryan will be desperate to make an impression and reignite what once appeared to be a promising career.

Speaking on his summer switch, the player revealed his desperation at wanting to leave Arsenal in search of regular football, hoping to enjoy the pleasure of a game that has failed to provide many positives in England.

Over the course of his 39 Premier League appearances in North London, he has scored just eight goals, struggling to display the necessary ruthlessness in the final third.

Albeit getting himself into promising areas, as in the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, a lack of confidence often sees him turn back and concede ground rather than take on his man, as became so customary in his Borussia Dortmund days.

'I have to enjoy playing football', says Mkhitaryan as he aims to seize opportunity in Italy

Now in Italy, Mkhitaryan is hopeful of re-finding his love for the game, getting back to his best and seizing the opportunity that has presented itself.

“I have to enjoy playing football, no matter the place,” the forward said, via the Mirror. “In England, I no longer felt happy.”

“I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come [to Roma], because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even have a discussion with my agent about money. Maybe I was not fitting so well in English football, so I think a change was good.”

He is now fully focused on his new challenge, putting recent woes behind him.

“The last month at Arsenal I was not happy, so that’s why I said it was better to come to Roma and to get happy and to get the pleasure from playing football again. Now I am in Rome and I can focus on them. This is not a step backwards, as great football is played here.”

“I wanted to change scenery and for me, it is an opportunity to be seized.”