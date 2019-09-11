Aston Villa International Round-Up

From first call-ups to goals and new positions, Aston Villa players were busy during the international break. Let's take a look at how the Villan's got on.

Tyrone Mings

Mings received his first call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo. Mings was an unused substitute for both games but his experience with the squad will put him in good stead and if he keeps impressing for Villa he will surely receive another call-up to Southgate's squad.

Tom Heaton

Like Mings, Heaton was also an unused substitute as England cruised to victories against Bulgaria and Kosovo. Heaton is, however, a regular fixture in the England squad and provides competition for England number one Jordan Pickford.

John McGinn

McGinn didn't have as successful a time on international duty as his English teammates as Scotland slumped to defeats against Russia and Belgium.

McGinn started against Russia and scored his first international goal, putting Scotland in the lead. However, despite bagging the goal he was subbed off in the 62nd minute after an overall poor performance.

He was the dropped to the bench for the next game against Belgium and made a brief cameo as an 86th-minute sub and could do little to impact on the four-goal deficit as Scotland lost 4-0.

Neil Taylor

The Welshman enjoyed a successful time on international duty. Taylor played 80 minutes as Wales secured a 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan. He was replaced by Ben Davies who took his place in their 1-0 friendly win over Belarus.

Connor Hourihane

Hourihane started in midfield with former teammate Glenn Whelan as Ireland secured a draw against Switzerland thanks to an 85th minute David McGoldrick goal.

Hourihane was subbed in the 82nd minute and replaced by fellow Villan Scott Hogan. Hourihane took up a new position in Ireland's 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria. He started at left-back and played 69 minutes before being replaced by James McClean.

Lovre Kalinic

Kalinic was an unused substitute in both of Croatia's Euro 2020 qualifiers. Croatia secured a 4-0 away win against Slovakia and could only muster a 1-1 draw away against Azerbaijan.

Dinamo Zagreb stopper Dominik Livakovic currently has the number one spot for the national team and with Kalinic currently back up to Heaton that is unlikely to change unless he secures some more game time.

Douglas Luiz

The Brazillian midfielder played the full 90 minutes for Brazil under 23s as they beat Colombia under 23s in a friendly. The game finished 2-0 with Brazil keeping up their good form with another win over Chile under 23s. They defeated them 3-1 with Douglas Luiz starting and playing the full 90 once again.