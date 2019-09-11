Burnley injury latest ahead of Brighton clash

Burnley could potentially be without up to four first-team players for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

Among those to have picked up injuries is young winger Dwight McNeil.

McNeil had been called up to the England Under-21 squad, but was forced to make an early return to his club after injuring his calf.

As it stands, he is slight a doubt for the visit to the Amex Stadium.

McNeil has started the season strongly with a pair of assists in the Clarets' first four matches and so his absence would likely be felt.

The latest on Gudmundsson and Brady

Johann Berg Gudmundsson missed the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool just prior to the international break, again with a calf injury.

He has had the chance to rest and recover but it is still unclear whether he will be match-fit in time for Saturday afternoon.

His calf injury appears to be more serious than that of McNeil.

Elsewhere, Robbie Brady, who has yet to play a first-team minute this season amid struggles with a rib issue, could soon be back in contention.

He played 75 minutes for the Under-23s shortly before the break.

It remains to be seen whether or not the meeting with Brighton will come too soon for the Irish international.

Drinkwater's league debut on hold

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out for a number of weeks after badly hurting his ankle in a non-football incident.

The 29-year-old started in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland but faces an extended wait for a first Premier League outing in Burnley colours.

In the meantime, Sean Dyche will use Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Westwood as central midfield options.