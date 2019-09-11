Burnley International Round-Up

Here's a look at how the Burnley men called up by their national teams fared over the past week.

Republic of Ireland

Kevin Long scored his first international goal for the Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria in an international friendly.

The Burnley centre-half rose highest to head home from a corner to continue Ireland's strong start to their international campaign.

Earlier, Jeff Hendrick was also involved for Ireland playing the full 90 minutes against Switzerland in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Long was an unused sub in the 1-1 draw last Thursday with Mick McCarthy opting for Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh instead.

Ireland currently sit top of the Group D table on 11 points from five games.

Northern Ireland

Bailey Peacock-Farrell had not made a single appearance for the Clarets before his first starts of the season for Northern Ireland with Michael O'Neill.

Thursday's friendly against Luxembourg was comfortable for Peacock-Farrell, ending in a 1-0 win, but the following game against Germany was a tough test for the former Leeds shot-stopper.

Northern Ireland were unlucky to come away with a 2-0 loss against the Germans but Peacock-Farrell pulled off some important saves to keep his side in the game right until the death.

England

Nick Pope was an unused sub in both games against Bulgaria and Kosovo in the Three Lions' UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. Jordan Pickford was preferred for both qualifiers.

However, Pope is expected to start Burnley's game on Saturday against Brighton and will hope that his inspired form for the Clarets will gain them three points against their possible relegation rivals.