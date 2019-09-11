Wolves vs Chelsea Preview: Blues look to turn the tide

Chelsea will travel to Wolverhampton ahead of their first match after the international break as they look to turn the tide having not won in their last two meetings.

The Blues currently sit 11thin the Premier League and having registered just one win, Frank Lampard’s side will desperate to kick their return off with a bang.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be as desperate for three points as his visitors are. Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to win a game with three draws and a loss to their name.

They sit 17th below newcomers Aston Villa, Norwich City, and unlikely relegation candidates Watford.

Last Time Out

The previous clash between the two sides came at Stamford Bridge which saw Eden Hazard rescue three points for the Blues in a 1-1 draw.

The first half ended goalless at the Bridge with neither team able to find the back of the net.

In just under ten minutes Raul Jimenez put Nuno’s side in front and looked set to take home three points. Chelsea were in need of a saviour and Hazard stepped up to rescue a point.

Embed from Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated the game with over 75% possession and completed nearly four times as many passes. Chelsea could not find a breakthrough, but Wolves ploughed on.

Jimenez soon scored with his team’s first shot on target as he ran through on goal before his subtle chip deflected past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the dying minutes, Hazard received the ball just outside the box from Willian. A body feint and a touch past Ruben Neves - the space opened up.

The Belgian whipped the ball into the bottom right-hand corner bending away from the stretching Rui Patricio.

Embed from Getty Images

The History

The two sides have played each other 107 times across all competitions stretching back to 1906. Over history, this tie has always been too close to call with Chelsea winning 41 times and Wolves winning on 39 occasions.

Chelsea have lost just twice in the last ten meetings and drawing once. In the last ten games, the Blues have scored an average of 2.3 goals a game but conceded an average of 0.5 goals a game.

Embed from Getty Images

Between May 1968 and May 1977, Chelsea won just twice in 17 meetings but soon salvaged their head-to-head record losing just twice between 1994 and present day.

Form

Chelsea have currently played four winning once, drawing twice and one loss meanwhile scoring six in the process. The Blues have conceded 11 this campaign - Lampard’s defence will be tested against the striking power Wolves offer.

Embed from Getty Images

Wolves are yet to register a win this season drawing thrice and losing once. Nuno’s side have scored five so far and conceded just four. Their last game saw them lost to Everton at Goodison Park in a five-goal thriller.

Team News

Reece James has begun training with the first team again as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury in pre-season.

Emerson is a doubt for the starting 11 having picked up a minor injury while on international duties with Italy but has assured Blues fans it is not severe.

Romain Saiss has been reported has a doubt ahead the clash having withdrawn from the Morocco squad on international duty.