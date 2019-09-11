Philippe Coutinho: 'It was an honour to work with Jurgen Klopp'

When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona, he did so with a warning from Jurgen Klopp that he could become just another player as opposed to the central figurehead he was at Anfield.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp issues Coutinho well wishes after Bayern switch

Having made his second move in eighteen months, the German's prediction has borne fruit, with Coutinho struggling to hit the ground running after making his dream move to La Liga. Suffering a difficult time in Catalonia, with fans visibly turning on him at the Camp Nou, he joined Bayern Munich on loan in the hopes of re-finding the expert form that sparked the interest of the Spanish giants in the first place.

While his move away from Anfield didn't sit well with various sections of supporters, particularly given his personal financial investment in the transfer, it appears he has maintained a strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp. Speaking to Sport Bild, Coutinho confirmed that his former manager contacted him after he sealed his switch to the Bundesliga.

The Brazilian said that Klopp gave him his well wishes, telling him "Bayern is a big club and the Bundesliga is a great league" and "that he is very happy to see me there."

Embed from Getty Images

'He changed Liverpool', Coutinho praises Klopp for transformation

Coutinho joined Liverpool back in January 2013, signing for just £8.5million under Brendan Rodgers. Part of the 2013/14 squad that came agonisingly close to winning the title, the Brazilian was at Liverpool through their years of transformation, particularly in the latter stages of Rodgers' tenure where the club struggled domestically.

Speaking to Bild, Coutinho attributed the club's successes in recent years to Jurgen Klopp, praising the German for his achievements and underlining his gratitude for gaining the chance to work under him.

"He is just a great coach, one of the best in the world. A real leader. His mentality is unique," he said.

"I learned so much from him, especially on a mental level. He changed Liverpool. The club breathed new life, [he] made them really strong again. It was an honour to work with him."

Embed from Getty Images

Coutinho sought advise from Firmino prior to Bundesliga move

During his Liverpool days, Coutinho was particularly close with his Brazilian counterpart Roberto Firmino, who he said offered him advise as he mulled over a potential move to the Bundesliga champions. The No.9 spent four years in the German league with Hoffenheim before moving to England, passing on his impression of the league.

"I talked with [him] about the intensity of the Bundesliga and the tight matches there," Coutinho said. "He told me a lot about the different teams. I played in Liverpool for a few years, and I already noticed in the first games with Bayern, that the game in Germany is very intense as it is in England."

"[It is] much more than in Spain or Brazil. That is good for me."

The former-Liverpool player has made two appearances for his new club so far, occupying a familiar No.10 role in their 6-1 win over Klopp's former side Mainz.