North London Derby at new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in first Women’s Football Weekend

After a weekend which saw record attendances at Women's Super League matches, the Football Association have announced the first 'Women's Football Weekend', which will aim to get as many people as possible to come out and watch the game across the country.

It will follow a Women's international period that will see the Lionesses play at home to Germany in front of over 60,000 supporters at Wembley.

The weekend of 16-17th November will coincide with an international break in the men's game, causing a pause in play of the Premier League and EFL calendars, and the FA want to capitalise on the opportunity and for fans to attend a women's game at any level.

North London Derby

Today's announcement also coincides with the fact that Tottenham Hotspur will play their first WSL derby against Arsenal will be at the men's teams stadium - which has only been open for less than a year.

It will be an opportunity for fans to watch a game at one - if not the greatest stadium in English football, and for many, it will be their first experience of a live match in the Women's game.

Arsenal already have a large following, and will be going into the game off the back of WSL title last season. Tottenham played their first match in the top flight away to Chelsea at the weekend in front of over 20,000 fans.

Despite facing strong opposition, Spurs were only bettered by a brilliant long-range strike from Bethany England, and troubled Chelsea's goal on a number of occasions.

As well as the North London derby, Chelsea will host Manchester United at Kingsmeadow, although there is a good chance that the Blues may opt to host the game at Stamford Bridge, based on how successful this weekend's attempt was.

Liverpool will also play the first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton at Prenton Park.

The FA Women’s Championship promises to be exciting with an all London game when London City Lionesses travel to Crystal Palace and Durham face London Bees. There will also be a full League and Cup fixture schedule across the rest of the football pyramid.

Simmons’ View

Kelly Simmons, The FA’s Women’s Professional Game Director said: “We are excited to announce the first-ever Women’s Football Weekend, for what is sure to be another great moment in a year that has seen huge momentum behind the growth in popularity of women’s football.

"Following on from a record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup and opening Barclays FA Women's Super League weekend, there has never been a better time to visit your local team, and we encourage all supporters to get involved at all levels of the pyramid on 16-17 November.”