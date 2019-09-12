Brighton vs Burnley: The key duels

The Premier League returns this weekend with Burnley making the long journey down to Brighton and Hove Albion, with both teams currently sat on four points.

Both teams are also looking to bounce back from heavy defeats to title challengers, but they showed promising aspects in their respective defeats.

Many believe this encounter could prove to be a relegation six-pointer, so what are the key battles set to take place on the south coast?

Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster vs Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood

Ashley Barnes has started the season in great form, finding the net four times in the opening four games of the season, including a brace in the home win against Southampton and the equaliser in the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Lewis Dunk was the subject of speculation from Leicester City in the summer as they searched for Harry Maguire's replacement.

This is a testament to his ability following an England call-up last season after many imposing performances last term and he followed them up with a clean sheet this season in the opening day win at Watford.

Last season, in the same fixture, Barnes and Chris Wood got the better of Dunk and his other defensive partners in a season defining win.

However, with Adam Webster joining from Bristol City, Dunk has a new partner alongside him and it will be interesting to see how the new pairing can fair against a duo in fine form.

Davy Propper and Dale Stephens vs Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood

Both sets of midfielders aren't exactly known for their attacking flair but both are incredibly reliable in the middle of the park.

All four of these men are renowned for starting attacks for their team or breaking up attacks of their opposition.

The quicker either team can move the ball the better, with the speed in the attack the key to winning this type of game.

Neither team plays the prettiest football, and this season Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood have had to do more chasing and defending than attacking.

However, when in possession against Liverpool, they looked to get the ball wide and forward as quickly as possible, with Westwood creating a few dangerous opportunities for Wood and Barnes.

Davy Propper and Dale Stephens struggled to impact the game against Manchester City, but that isn't the end of the story.

In a combined 139 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls, they have just two goals between them, one apiece, and combine for only 10 assists.

This is in comparison to Cork on his own, who has three goals and four assists which, when added to Westwood's two goals and nine assists, shows a slight gulf in class between the two duos.

Neal Maupay vs James Tarkowski

Neal Maupay earned his big move to the Premier League with an unbelievable season in the Championship last season and has already opened his account this term.

With his attacking partner Leandro Trossard set to miss the game through injury, Maupay will truly be looking to get his season up and running.

After scoring in the opening game of the season against Watford from the bench, the Frenchman has yet to hit the target since and faces a defence that doesn't like giving up too many goalscoring opportunities.

James Tarkowski has continued his growth as a top quality central defender in the Premier League, and was tipped to make a return to the national team setup once again.

The 26-year-old was disappointed to be left out of Gareth Southgate's recent England squad and said he would be 'working as hard as ever' to force way back into the fold.

Will it be the striker who has a big price tag to repay that wins the battle, or will it be the defender who wants to get his name back among the international lights who comes out on top?

Brighton against Burnley is a 15.00 kickoff on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.