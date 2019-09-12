Derby County vs Cardiff City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Derby County vs Cardiff City live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 SkyBet Championship. Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET or 19:45 BST.
Warnock juggles squad as injuries hit
Cardiff have their fair share of injuries to contend with as they search for their first away win, as Neil Warnock touched on in his pre match media duties.
“I had a team in mind for Derby County and sadly because of this situation it won’t be that. In management you can’t plan too far ahead. Defensively - thankfully we haven’t been decimated with problems.
“We’ve done our homework on them and we’ll be trying for that first away win.”
Cocu positive ahead of clash
The Derby manager spoke to the club's official website ahead of the match and believes the international break has been good for his side. “We had a good break, there is a good feeling and good work done so we are very positive about the game on Friday.”
Cardiff City predicted line up
Smithies; Peltier, Morrison, Flint, Bennett; Bacuna, Ralls; Mendez-Laing, Tomlin, Murphy; Glatzel
Derby County predicted line up
Roos; Bogle, Keogh, Bielik, Holmes; Knight, Huddlestone, Dowell; Marriott, Waghorn, Lawrence
Cardiff City team news
Sol Bamba and Neil Etheridge are still a week away from fitness, whilst Danny Ward and Marlon Pack are longer term absentees. Nathanial Mendez-Laing could make his first start since the opening day.
Derby County team news
Craig Forsyth, George Evans, Andre Wisdom and Ikechi Anya all miss the game as they come back from their respective injuries. Lee Buchanan is a doubt with a hamstring problem picked up against Brentford but Jayden Bogle, Scott Malone and Florian Jozefsoon are all available once more.
Cardiff target the play off spots
Meanwhile, a win for the visitors will take them, at least until 5pm on Saturday, into the play offs. A decent start for Warnock's outfit has seen them become part of the chasing pack for those hallowed top 6 places.
Derby looking to kick on
After their opening night win at Huddersfield Town, Derby have taken just three points from five games, with the Rams hoping the international break can be something of a reset button for them.
The Championship returns after the international break with a game under the floodlights at Pride Park as Phillip Cocu's side take on Neil Warnock's Bluebirds.
Kick off time
The Derby County vs Cardiff City match will be played at Pride Park, in Derby, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
