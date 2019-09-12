Derby County vs Cardiff City preview: Struggling mid-table sides meet at Pride Park

Both Derby County and Cardiff City enter Friday's match looking to get their seasons on track when they meet at Pride Park.

Cardiff sit on eight points in 13th place in the Skybet Championship table whilst Derby are 19th with just six points.

Derby, Cardiff looking to find form

The Rams lone victory came on the opening day of the season, a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town courtesy of a brace from Tom Lawrence. The home side are coming off of a 3-0 loss at Brentford.

The club are also reportedly in the midst of a takeover by Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett. The squad are firmly focused on tomorrow's game, insists Derby skipper Max Lowe.

"It wasn't an ideal way to end the last batch of games the way we did against Brentford", he said.

"Coming back this week in training, it has been sharp so hopefully we can turn that around in performances starting on Friday night."

Cardiff are coming off of a 1-1 draw at Fulham on August 30, a game the Bluebirds played with a man advantage. Manager Neil Warnock spoke ahead of the clash.

"We had an indifferent break", the outgoing Bluebirds skipper said. "Good for the long-term injuries. Sol Bamba, Marlon Pack and Neil Etheridge have done well.

"We've had other knocks to contend with over the break. It's not been easy at all. Defensively, thankfully, we haven't been decimated with problems.

"We've done our homework on them and we'll be trying for that first away win."

Team news ahead of Friday encounter

Derby will be without George Wilson, who suffered a muscle injury. Jayden Bogle is also still out after suffering an ankle injury against Swansea City, alongside Lee Buchanan (hamstring) and Ikechi Anya (calf). Mason Bennett, who suffered a small injury during the international break, is in doubt.

Manager Phillip Cocu will be pleased to see Scott Malone and Florian Jozefzoon back in the side after the duo healed minor injuries over the international break.

Aside from Bamba, Pack and Etheridge, Matt Connolly will be missing for quite a while after having an operation on his ankle. Jazz Richards will also be absent after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

All-time history

The two sides will be meeting for the 24th time with Cardiff having won nine, Derby seven and seven draws. Their last meeting was a 3-1 Rams victory on April 24, 2018.

Their most memorable clash was Valentine's Day of 2017 with the Bluebirds overcoming an early two-goal deficit to claim a 4-3 thriller courtesy of Joe Ralls' 90th minute penalty.