Cesar Azpilicueta takes inspiration from Terry and Frank Lampard

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta revealed he took great inspiration from John Terry and Frank Lampard in the slim window that they shared a dressing room together as part of a feature interview with Chelsea FC Website.

The Spanish defender joined the Blues in 2012 from Marseille and played alongside the likes of Terry and Lampard for numerous years.

In the two-year spell in which the trio shared the dressing room beside each other, they won the Europa League in a fashionable manner.

The experience and time around the pair left the 30-year-old Spaniard scrambling for his notepad to take notes ahead of his appointment as Chelsea captain.

‘He was a big influence’

Azpilicueta had the honour of playing, training and travelling alongside Terry for a further number of years than he did with Lampard.

The current Blues captain won two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the English Cup with Terry often to his side.

The Pamplona born defender commented on the impact Terry had on his career and how he took snippets of the former England captain’s game and implemented them into his own.

“John Terry was part of my career here at Chelsea,” Azpilicueta said. “He was the captain and I had the chance to see him every day on and off the pitch.

“The way he trained and the way he was living the team. He was a big influence and it is something that you take with you and you put in your bag. It is a big help.”

Lampard is a born winner

Chelsea’s number 28 spent two years with Lampard at Chelsea before the club’s all-time top goal scorer left for MLS side New York City. He then joined Manchester City on loan days later.

Over the two years, Azpilicueta said he discovered Lampard’s raw passion and desire to win which has since been transferred into his managerial career.

“It is something I could see when we were sharing the dressing room, now I can see it as a manager,” he continued. “His passion, his desire to win. He is a winner.

“I reflect that in myself, the way I come here to Cobham. I know the club quite well, a lot of people who are around and I really feel involved in the day-to-day club life.

“I have passion when I go to the training ground. I always like to win every single possession game or whatever in training. I want to get that into the games where I am very proud to lead the team.”

The passing of the armband

Azpilicueta was named the official Chelsea captain last season under Maurizio Sarri and has since retained the title under Lampard.

The Spaniard claimed captaining the Blues is a big achievement and is looking to lift more trophies in the future.

“I was the first Spanish player to do that in a team abroad,” he said. “I did not even know that before, but they told me that afterwards and it was a big achievement of which I am really proud.

“I had strong feelings because to win a trophy being captain is something special and hopefully there are many more to come.”