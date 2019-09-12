Memorable Match: Manchester United 0-1 Leicester City - Cottee fires foxes to victory

Manchester Utd: Schmeichel, Pallister, G Neville, Johnsen (Berg – 8 (Sheringham – 55)), Irwin, Giggs, Beckham, Scholes (P Neville – 84), Butt, Cole, Solskjaer. Subs not used: Pilkington, McClair

Leicester City: Keller, Walsh (Prior – 35), Elliott, Kaamark, Savage, Parker (Campbell – 65), Izzet, Lennon, Guppy, Cottee (Wilson – 88), Heskey. Subs not used: Arphexad, Fenton

Leicester City make the trip north to face Manchester United on Saturday as they look to build on their impressive start to the season.

Old Trafford hasn't been a place of happy memories for Leicester with the Foxes winless in 21 years but with Brendan Rodgers' side sitting third in the Premier League confidence of a win is running high.

Whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side may not be performing up to the high standards expected of them, the meeting between the two sides in the 1997/98 season had a very different tale to tell.

The odds against the Foxes

Before a ball was even kicked, many people had already written off Martin O'Neill's ambitious Leicester team who had picked up where they had left off after a ninth placed finish the season before.

The East-Midlanders had surprised many with their results including a 2-1 win at Anfield against Liverpool and the crazy 3-3 draw at home to Arsenal but were given no chance of a win in Manchester.

The Red Devils had not lost at home since April 1997 and Sir Alex Ferguson's side were expected to make it a routine win to add to the list after a slight blip in which they had lost two of their last three games.

Clinical Cottee Strikes

Despite all the pre-match talk about this being a home win, United were not there usual selves and were made to pay for a sloppy first-half.

As 30 minutes struck on the clock midfielder Garry Parker clipped the ball into the box, evading everyone but Tony Cottee, who brushed past Henning Berg to fire past Peter Schmeichel.

The goal was Cottee's first in the Premier League after Foxes boss O'Neill signed him for £500,000 from Malaysian side Selangor.

Backs against the wall

After receiving the infamous 'Fergie hair-dryer treatment' Leicester faced what felt like a never-ending onslaught as the home side searched for a way back into the game.

Goalkeeper Kasey Keller was a presence in goal for the Blues as he denied Andy Cole whilst Matt Elliot also nullified any danger by winning any challenge that came his way.

It was almost last-minute heartbreak for City but luck was on their side as both Teddy Sheringham and current United manager Solskjaer both squandered their best chances of the game to hand Leicester the victory.

The win was yet another stepping stone for the resilient Leicester side who would go on to consolidate with another top-half finish whilst the hosts would concede their title to Arsenal - finishing one point behind the Gunners in second place.